LAST TIME OUT

Two goals from Nick Foligno helped the Blackhawks to a 4-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Friday at the United Center. Pat Maroon scores the game-winning goal and Tyler Bertuzzi also scored once. Eight Blackhawks skaters posted an assist as Colton Dach made his NHL debut, sharing first among all game skaters with five hits and leading the team with five shots on goal. Louis Crevier led all skaters with six blocked shots and Arvid Soderblom made 38 saves on 40 shots (.950 SV%).