PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Ducks in Thursday Night Matchup

RECAP

The Blackhawks dropped a 4-3 decision in a shootout to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday evening at the United Center ... Nick Foligno posted a three-point game (2G, 1A) and now ranks fourth on the team with 12 points on the year ... Seth Jones recorded two assists against his former team ... Jason Dickinson found the back of the net and ranks second on the team with eight goals this season ... Joey Anderson and Alex Vlasic each chipped in an assist ... Connor Murphy led the team with five blocked shots and now shares 13th in the NHL with 60 blocked shots this season.

VS. ANAHEIM

The Blackhawks are 9-2-1 in their last 12 games against the Ducks since the start of the 2018-19 season ... Chicago is also 5-0-1 in their last six home games against Anaheim since 2018-19 ... Forward Nick Foligno has recorded 16 points (5G, 11A) in 24 career games against the Ducks ... During their last meeting at the United Center on Feb. 7, Jason Dickinson tallied two points (1G, 1A), while Seth Jones also found the back of the net during a 3-2 overtime loss to Anaheim.

OL’ SAINT NICK

Chicago forward Nick Foligno tallied three points (2G, 1A) on Tuesday against Nashville and now ranks fourth among all Chicago skaters with eight helpers this season ... It’s the second time this season that Foligno has registered three points in a game (3A on Nov. 9 at TBL) ... He became the first Blackhawks player age 36 or older with a multi-goal game since Marian Hossa (2016-17).

FREDDY VS. JASON

Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson scored on Tuesday and now has six goals over his last eight games ... Since Nov. 22, Dickinson’s six goals share first among all NHL skaters ... He is now one goal shy of his single-season career high of nine goals (2019-20 and 2022-23).

JOEY ANSWERS

Joey Anderson chipped in an assist against the Predators and now has four assists in seven games with the Blackhawks this season ... Since his recall on Nov. 23, Anderson’s four assists lead all Blackhawks skaters, while his four points share second on the team.