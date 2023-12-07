PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Ducks in Thursday Night Matchup

Nick Foligno has recorded 16 points (5G, 11A) in 24 career games against the Ducks

23-24_GameDay_Graphics-FanDuel 16x9 home_
By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

TIME: 7:30 p.m.

TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: ESPN+/Hulu

The Blackhawks look to end a four-game losing streak as they take on the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night.

RECAP

The Blackhawks dropped a 4-3 decision in a shootout to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday evening at the United Center ... Nick Foligno posted a three-point game (2G, 1A) and now ranks fourth on the team with 12 points on the year ... Seth Jones recorded two assists against his former team ... Jason Dickinson found the back of the net and ranks second on the team with eight goals this season ... Joey Anderson and Alex Vlasic each chipped in an assist ... Connor Murphy led the team with five blocked shots and now shares 13th in the NHL with 60 blocked shots this season.

VS. ANAHEIM

The Blackhawks are 9-2-1 in their last 12 games against the Ducks since the start of the 2018-19 season ... Chicago is also 5-0-1 in their last six home games against Anaheim since 2018-19 ... Forward Nick Foligno has recorded 16 points (5G, 11A) in 24 career games against the Ducks ... During their last meeting at the United Center on Feb. 7, Jason Dickinson tallied two points (1G, 1A), while Seth Jones also found the back of the net during a 3-2 overtime loss to Anaheim.

OL’ SAINT NICK

Chicago forward Nick Foligno tallied three points (2G, 1A) on Tuesday against Nashville and now ranks fourth among all Chicago skaters with eight helpers this season ... It’s the second time this season that Foligno has registered three points in a game (3A on Nov. 9 at TBL) ... He became the first Blackhawks player age 36 or older with a multi-goal game since Marian Hossa (2016-17).

FREDDY VS. JASON

Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson scored on Tuesday and now has six goals over his last eight games ... Since Nov. 22, Dickinson’s six goals share first among all NHL skaters ... He is now one goal shy of his single-season career high of nine goals (2019-20 and 2022-23).

JOEY ANSWERS

Joey Anderson chipped in an assist against the Predators and now has four assists in seven games with the Blackhawks this season ... Since his recall on Nov. 23, Anderson’s four assists lead all Blackhawks skaters, while his four points share second on the team.

News Feed

BLOG: Anderson Finding Role in Blackhawks’ Third Line 

BLOG: Anderson Finding Role in Blackhawks’ Third Line 
MEDICAL: Tinordi to Miss Practice on Wednesday

MEDICAL: Tinordi to Miss Practice on Wednesday
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Earn One Point in Shootout Loss to Predators

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Earn One Point in Shootout Loss to Predators
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to Chicago to Face Predators

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to Chicago to Face Predators
PROSPECTS: Six Prospects Named to 2024 World Junior Preliminary Roster

PROSPECTS: Six Prospects Named to 2024 World Junior Preliminary Roster
TAKEAWAYS: Power Play Finds Some Luck Despite Loss to Wild 

TAKEAWAYS: Power Play Finds Some Luck Despite Loss to Wild 
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Three-Game Road Trip in Minnesota

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Three-Game Road Trip in Minnesota
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Drop Second Loss in 3-1 Defeat to Jets

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Drop Second Loss in 3-1 Defeat to Jets
RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Tinordi from IR, Recall Crevier

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Tinordi from IR, Recall Crevier
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Prepare to Play Jets

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Prepare to Play Jets
BLOG: Beauvillier Joins Blackhawks Following Recent Trade

BLOG: Beauvillier Joins Blackhawks Following Recent Trade
BLOG: Bedard Named Rookie of the Month for November 

BLOG: Bedard Named Rookie of the Month for November 
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Flat to Red Wings in 5-1 Defeat

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Flat to Red Wings in 5-1 Defeat
MEDICAL: Hall Undergoes Successful Surgery

MEDICAL: Hall Undergoes Successful Surgery
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Motor City to Face Red Wings

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Motor City to Face Red Wings
PROSPECTS: Ludwinski Extends Point Streak to 14 Games

PROSPECTS: Ludwinski Extends Point Streak to 14 Games
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Find ‘Winning Mindset” in Victory vs. Kraken

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Find ‘Winning Mindset” in Victory vs. Kraken
RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Beauvillier from Canucks

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Beauvillier from Canucks