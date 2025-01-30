PREVIEW: Blackhawks Continue Road Swing Against Hurricanes

Chicago travels to Carolina for second and final meeting between the two clubs this season

16x9
By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

TIME: 6:00 p.m.
TV: CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App

More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

Forward Teuvo Teravainen plaved for the Hurricanes from 2016-24. registering 415 points (138G. 277A) in 555 regular-season games and 39 (19G, 20A) in 65 postseason contests with the club. Connor Bedard has three points (1G, 2A) in three career games against Carolina. During their last meeting on Jan. 20, Ryan Donato (1G, 1A) and Philipp Kurashev (1G, 1A) each posted two points, while Tyler Bertuzzi also found the back of the net during a 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

LAST TIME OUT

Four different Blackhawks skaters posted a goal during a 4-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday evening. Seth Jones recorded two assists. Landon Slaggert delivered the game-winning goal in his season debut with Chicago. Connor Bedard, Ryan Donato and Teuvo Teravaianen each scored once. Jason Dickinson, Nick Foligno and Lukas Reichel each tallied an assist. Philipp Kurashev also notched an assist and has three points (1G, 2A) over his last four games. Arvid Soderblom collected the victory, making 34 saves on 35 shots (.971 SV%).

METRO BLOOMIN

Goaltender Arvid Soderblom made 34 saves on 35 shots (.971 SV%) against Tampa Bay for his seventh victory of the season. Over his last three outings, Soderblom has recorded a 1-0-2 record with a .940 save percentage and a 2.26 goals- against average. He now holds a .910 save percentage and a 2.88 goals-against average in 22 games this season.

QUICKEN JONES

Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones recorded two assists on Tuesday and has nine points (2G, 7A) over his last six games since Jan. 13. His seven assists and nine points each share first among all league blueliners over that span. Jones also shared first among all game skaters with three hits and ranks third among club defensemen with 45 hits in 33 games this season.

RYAN CALENDAR

Ryan Donato found the back of the net against Tampa Bay and ranks second on the club with 15 goals in 48 games this season. He now has five points (2G, 3А) over his last five games. Donato is one goal shy of tying his single-season career- high (16G) and is also six points away from 200 for his NHL career, having recorded 194 points (92G, 102A) in 451 games.

