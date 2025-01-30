PREVIEW: Blackhawks Continue Road Swing Against Hurricanes

RYAN CALENDAR

Ryan Donato found the back of the net against Tampa Bay and ranks second on the club with 15 goals in 48 games this season. He now has five points (2G, 3А) over his last five games. Donato is one goal shy of tying his single-season career- high (16G) and is also six points away from 200 for his NHL career, having recorded 194 points (92G, 102A) in 451 games.