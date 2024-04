GAME, SETH, MATCH

On Tuesday against Vegas, defenseman Seth Jones led all game skaters with 27:37 of ice time, while also chipping in three blocked shots and two hits. Jones now ranks fourth among all NHL skaters with an average ice time per game of 25:29. He also now ranks second on the club with 130 blocked shots in 66 games this season, while his 77 hits rank third among all Chicago blueliners.