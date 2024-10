LAST TIME OUT

The Blackhawks defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 on Saturday evening at Rogers Place. Teuvo Teravainen posted four points (2G, 2A). Connor Bedard (1G, 2A) and Seth Jones (1G, 2A) each tallied three points. Philipp Kurashev scored his first goal of the season. Four other Blackhawks each recorded an assist and Petr Mrazek made 36 saves on 38 shots (.947 SV%) for his first victory of the season. Alex Vlasic skated in his 100th career NHL game meanwhile Chicago went a perfect 3-for-3 (100%) on the power play. As a team, the Blackhawks blocked 35 shots to just 12 blocked shots for Edmonton.