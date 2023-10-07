News Feed

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Three from IceHogs

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Three from IceHogs
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks' Loss Provided Valuable Lessons in Preseason Action

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks' Loss Provided Valuable Lessons in Preseason Action
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Off Against Wild 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Off Against Wild 
RELEASE: Stauber Assigned to Rockford

RELEASE: Stauber Assigned to Rockford
FEATURE: Korchinski 'Ready to Go' as an NHL Pro

FEATURE: Korchinski 'Ready to Go' as an NHL Pro
MEDICAL: Dach to Miss Practice on Wednesday

MEDICAL: Dach to Miss Practice on Wednesday
TAKEAWAYS: Perry Notches Two Goals in Win Against Red Wings

TAKEAWAYS: Perry Notches Two Goals in Win Against Red Wings
MEDICAL: Donato to Miss Game Against Red Wings

MEDICAL: Donato to Miss Game Against Red Wings
SPOTLIGHT: Highlighting Blackhawks Voices During Hispanic Heritage Month

SPOTLIGHT: Highlighting Blackhawks Voices During Hispanic Heritage Month
MEDICAL: Athanasiou to Miss Morning Skate on Tuesday

MEDICAL: Athanasiou to Miss Morning Skate on Tuesday
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Clash with Red Wings 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Clash with Red Wings 
RELEASE: Trio Assigned to Rockford

RELEASE: Trio Assigned to Rockford
RELEASE: Five Assigned to Rockford, Two Return to Juniors

RELEASE: Five Assigned to Rockford, Two Return to Juniors
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Suffer 6-1 Loss to Red Wings 

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Suffer 6-1 Loss to Red Wings 
MEDICAL: Savoie Undergoes Successful Surgery

MEDICAL: Savoie Undergoes Successful Surgery
RELEASE: Four Assigned to Rockford

RELEASE: Four Assigned to Rockford
MEDICAL: Savoie Suffered Lower-Body Injury at Minnesota

MEDICAL: Savoie Suffered Lower-Body Injury at Minnesota
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Red Wings in Back-to-Back

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Red Wings in Back-to-Back

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Close Out Preseason at Blues

The Blackhawks head to St. Louis to finish the 2023 preseason with a matchup against the Blues

23-24_GameDay_Graphics-10-7_16x9-away
By Kara Keating
@kara_keating26 Blackhawks.com

TIME: 7:00 p.m.

TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM

The Blackhawks finish the 2023 preseason against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center.

PRESEASON FACEOFF

The Blackhawks head to St. Louis to finish the 2023 preseason with a matchup against the Blues ... The game can be seen on NBCSCH or heard on WGN radio ... Chicago dropped a 3-2 shootout decision to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at the United Center ... F Nick Foligno and F Taylor Hall each found the back of the net ... With the goal, Hall now has four points (1G, 3A) in three preseason games, which ranks second on the team behind F Connor Bedard (1G, 4A) ... F Ryan Donato, F Taylor Raddysh and D Kevin Korchinski all added an assist ... D Seth Jones led all Chicago skaters with 27:25 of time on ice and six blocked shots ... G Arvid Soderblom went the distance for the Blackhawks and made 25 saves in the game.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

The Blackhawks close out the preseason with a road matchup against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday evening at 7:00 p.m. CT. ... Chicago then opens the 2023 season with a five-game roadtrip, which includes games against Pittsburgh, Boston, Montreal, Toronto and Colorado ... Game one against the Penguins is set for 7:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

TRAINING CAMP NUMBERS

The Blackhawks have 33 players in training camp including 23 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders ... The Blackhawks opened camp with 55 players.

TRAINING CAMP TRANSACTIONS

Oct. 7 - F David Gust, F Mike Hardman and F Brett Seney have all been recalled from Rockford ... Oct. 4 - G Jaxson Stauber has been assigned to Rockford ... Oct. 2 - F David Gust, F Mike Hardman, F Brett Seney, F Ryder Rolston, D Louis Crevier, D Ethan Del Mastro, D Filip Roos, and G Drew Commesso have all been assigned to Rockford ... F Gavin Hayes and F Paul Ludwinski have been returned to their junior clubs ... Oct. 1 - F Antti Saarela, F Marcel Marcel, F Michal Teply, D Nolan Allan, and G Mitchell Weeks have all been assigned to Rockford ... Sept. 29 - F Jalen Luypen, D Josh Healey, D Ross MacDougall, D Josh Maniscalco, and D Andrew Perrott have all been assigned to Rockford ... Sept. 28 - F Nick Lards, F Martin Misiak and F Alex Pharand have all been returned to their junior clubs ... Sept. 25 -F Jiri Felcman has been returned to the SCL Tigers (National League).

Projected Roster at STL

No.
Name
14
Boris Katchouk
15
Joey Anderson
22
Nikita Zaitsev
24
Anders Bjork
25
Jarred Tinordi
27
Lukas Reichel
28
Colton Dach
34
Petr Mrazek
37
David Gust
40
Arvid Soderblom
41
Isaak Phillips
44
Wyatt Kaiser
52
Reese Johnson
55
Kevin Korchinski
58
MacKenzie Entwistle
62
Brett Seney
70
Cole Guttman
72
Alex Vlasic
86
Mike Hardman
89
Andreas Athanasiou