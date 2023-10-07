PREVIEW: Blackhawks Close Out Preseason at Blues

PRESEASON FACEOFF

The Blackhawks head to St. Louis to finish the 2023 preseason with a matchup against the Blues ... The game can be seen on NBCSCH or heard on WGN radio ... Chicago dropped a 3-2 shootout decision to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at the United Center ... F Nick Foligno and F Taylor Hall each found the back of the net ... With the goal, Hall now has four points (1G, 3A) in three preseason games, which ranks second on the team behind F Connor Bedard (1G, 4A) ... F Ryan Donato, F Taylor Raddysh and D Kevin Korchinski all added an assist ... D Seth Jones led all Chicago skaters with 27:25 of time on ice and six blocked shots ... G Arvid Soderblom went the distance for the Blackhawks and made 25 saves in the game.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

The Blackhawks close out the preseason with a road matchup against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday evening at 7:00 p.m. CT. ... Chicago then opens the 2023 season with a five-game roadtrip, which includes games against Pittsburgh, Boston, Montreal, Toronto and Colorado ... Game one against the Penguins is set for 7:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

TRAINING CAMP NUMBERS

The Blackhawks have 33 players in training camp including 23 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders ... The Blackhawks opened camp with 55 players.

TRAINING CAMP TRANSACTIONS

Oct. 7 - F David Gust, F Mike Hardman and F Brett Seney have all been recalled from Rockford ... Oct. 4 - G Jaxson Stauber has been assigned to Rockford ... Oct. 2 - F David Gust, F Mike Hardman, F Brett Seney, F Ryder Rolston, D Louis Crevier, D Ethan Del Mastro, D Filip Roos, and G Drew Commesso have all been assigned to Rockford ... F Gavin Hayes and F Paul Ludwinski have been returned to their junior clubs ... Oct. 1 - F Antti Saarela, F Marcel Marcel, F Michal Teply, D Nolan Allan, and G Mitchell Weeks have all been assigned to Rockford ... Sept. 29 - F Jalen Luypen, D Josh Healey, D Ross MacDougall, D Josh Maniscalco, and D Andrew Perrott have all been assigned to Rockford ... Sept. 28 - F Nick Lards, F Martin Misiak and F Alex Pharand have all been returned to their junior clubs ... Sept. 25 -F Jiri Felcman has been returned to the SCL Tigers (National League).