PREVIEW: Blackhawks Clash with Lightning in Friday Night Matchup

LAST TIME OUT

The Blackhawks fell 4-3 in overtime to the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday at the United Center. Ryan Donato (1G, 1A) and Philipp Kurashev (1G, 1A) each posted two points. Tyler Bertuzzi also found the back of the net. Taylor Hall tallied an assist and has points (1G, 1A) in back-to-back games. Louis Crevier registered an assist and shared first among all skaters with five hits. Seth Jones also notched an assist as Petr Mrazek made 44 saves on 48 shots (.917 SV%) against his former team on Monday.