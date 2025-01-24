PREVIEW: Blackhawks Clash with Lightning in Friday Night Matchup

TIME: 7:00 p.m.
TV: CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Latino Media Network 1200 WRTO-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago takes on Tampa Bay at the United Center in first matchup between the teams this season
A former Lightning player, Pat Maroon skated in 280 regular-season games with Tampa Bay from 2019-23, totaling 82 points (29G, 53A). He helped the club to back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021. Connor Bedard has four points (2G, 2A) in two career games against the Lightning. During their last meeting on Nov. 16, 2023, Lukas Reichel found the back of the net, while Jason Dickinson and Philipp Kurashev each recorded an assist during a 4-2 loss.
The Blackhawks fell 4-3 in overtime to the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday at the United Center. Ryan Donato (1G, 1A) and Philipp Kurashev (1G, 1A) each posted two points. Tyler Bertuzzi also found the back of the net. Taylor Hall tallied an assist and has points (1G, 1A) in back-to-back games. Louis Crevier registered an assist and shared first among all skaters with five hits. Seth Jones also notched an assist as Petr Mrazek made 44 saves on 48 shots (.917 SV%) against his former team on Monday.
Defenseman Seth Jones recorded an assist against Carolina and has points (1G, 5A) in a season-long four-straight games. He has 10 points (2G, 8A) over his last 12 games since Dec. 27, which leads all team blueliners and shares second on the club. He also led all game skaters with four blocked shots and shared first with five hits against the Hurricanes.
On Monday against the Hurricanes, forward Philipp Kurashev posted two points (1G, 1A) for his first multi-point game of the season. He is currently two games shy of 300 for his NHL career and would become the 11th Swiss-born skater in NHL history to hit the milestone. His 123 career NHL points (45G, 78A) rank ninth among all Swiss-born players in league history.
Tyler Bertuzzi found the back of the net on Monday and now has five points (3G, 2A) over his last three-straight games. He has nine goals in his last 14 games since Dec. 21, which share third among all NHL skaters. Bertuzzi has 17 goals in 47 games this season, which lead all Chicago skaters, while his 27 points share third.