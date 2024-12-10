NEWS: Blackhawks to Recognize Jeremy Roenick's Hall of Fame Induction

Former Chicago Blackhawk Jeremy Roenick will make a special appearance at the Chicago Blackhawks game on Thursday, December 19, as the team plans to recognize his recent Hockey Hall of Fame induction. Tickets for the game on December 19 vs. Seattle are available on Ticketmaster, with more information on Blackhawks.com.

The Blackhawks invite ticketed fans to attend a special pregame Q&A with Roenick, moderated by Radio Color Analyst Troy Murray, at 5:45 p.m. in the United Center Atrium ahead of Thursday evening’s game against Seattle.

Additionally, Roenick will participate in the new ‘sound the horn’ moment to kick off the matchup and his storied 20-year NHL career will be recognized inside the arena with a video tribute during a television timeout in the first period.