NEWS: Blackhawks to Recognize Jeremy Roenick's Hall of Fame Induction

Celebration for Jeremy Roenick’s Hall of Fame induction set for December 19

MKT25046 Roenick Recognition-16x9
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

Former Chicago Blackhawk Jeremy Roenick will make a special appearance at the Chicago Blackhawks game on Thursday, December 19, as the team plans to recognize his recent Hockey Hall of Fame induction. Tickets for the game on December 19 vs. Seattle are available on Ticketmaster, with more information on Blackhawks.com.

The Blackhawks invite ticketed fans to attend a special pregame Q&A with Roenick, moderated by Radio Color Analyst Troy Murray, at 5:45 p.m. in the United Center Atrium ahead of Thursday evening’s game against Seattle.

Additionally, Roenick will participate in the new ‘sound the horn’ moment to kick off the matchup and his storied 20-year NHL career will be recognized inside the arena with a video tribute during a television timeout in the first period.

Originally selected by the Blackhawks in the first round (8th overall) of the 1988 NHL Entry Draft, Roenick spent the first eight seasons of his 20-season NHL career with Chicago, amassing 596 points (267G, 329A) in 524 regular-season games. The Boston, Mass., native currently ranks ninth in franchise history in goals (267) and 11th in points (596). Additionally, Roenick reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of eight seasons with the team, earning 77 points (35G, 42A) in 82 postseason contests in a Blackhawks sweater. He ranks eighth all-time in club history with 35 goals and 10th with 77 points, while he ranks fifth with eight game-winning goals in the postseason.

During his time with the Blackhawks, Roenick was named a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy after registering 66 points (26G, 40A) in 78 regular-season games during the 1989-90 season, his first full NHL campaign. He was also named to four straight NHL All-Star Games from 1991-94. Roenick finished his NHL career with 1,216 points (513G, 703A) in 1,363 career regular-season NHL games. Among American-born players, he ranks fifth all-time in points, fourth in goals and seventh in assists.

