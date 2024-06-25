NEWS: Jeremy Roenick Named to Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Former Blackhawks forward Jeremy Roenick has been named to the Hockey Hall of Fame as a part of the Class of 2024, and will be inducted later this year in Toronto.

"I'm so happy, I can’t thank everyone who was behind this honor enough," Roenick told HHOF.com. "I'm at a loss for words and I'm never at a loss for words. Getting over this last hockey hurdle means so much to me."

A first-round draft pick (No. 8 overall) by Chicago in 1988, Roenick spent the first eight seasons of an illustrious 20-year NHL career with the Blackhawks, amassing 596 points (267G, 329A) in 524 games. Today, Roenick ranks ninth all-time in franchise goals (267) and 11th all-time in franchise points (596) for the Blackhawks.

Following his first full season in 1989-90, Roenick was a finalist for the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie with 66 points (26G, 40A) in 78 games. He was named to four straight NHL All-Star Games from 1991-1994 as one of the league's most prolific scorers. He scored 94 points (41 goals, 53 assists) in 79 games during the 1990-91 season, trailing only Steve Larmer's 101 points in team scoring. He then posted his NHL career-best 53 goals and 103 points overall in 80 regular-season games 1991-92, leading the Blackhawks offensively en route to the Stanley Cup Final with a team-best 22 points in 18 games.