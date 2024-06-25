NEWS: Jeremy Roenick Named to Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Forward led Blackhawks of the early '90s with 596 points in eight seasons

24_HHOF_Class-of-2024_16x9 (1)
By Carter Baum
Blackhawks.com

Former Blackhawks forward Jeremy Roenick has been named to the Hockey Hall of Fame as a part of the Class of 2024, and will be inducted later this year in Toronto.

"I'm so happy, I can’t thank everyone who was behind this honor enough," Roenick told HHOF.com. "I'm at a loss for words and I'm never at a loss for words. Getting over this last hockey hurdle means so much to me."

A first-round draft pick (No. 8 overall) by Chicago in 1988, Roenick spent the first eight seasons of an illustrious 20-year NHL career with the Blackhawks, amassing 596 points (267G, 329A) in 524 games. Today, Roenick ranks ninth all-time in franchise goals (267) and 11th all-time in franchise points (596) for the Blackhawks.

Following his first full season in 1989-90, Roenick was a finalist for the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie with 66 points (26G, 40A) in 78 games. He was named to four straight NHL All-Star Games from 1991-1994 as one of the league's most prolific scorers. He scored 94 points (41 goals, 53 assists) in 79 games during the 1990-91 season, trailing only Steve Larmer's 101 points in team scoring. He then posted his NHL career-best 53 goals and 103 points overall in 80 regular-season games 1991-92, leading the Blackhawks offensively en route to the Stanley Cup Final with a team-best 22 points in 18 games.

After leaving Chicago, Roenick played six season for the Phoenix Coyotes, three for the Philadelphia Flyers, two for the San Jose Sharks and one for the LA Kings -- but never enjoyed the meteoric offensive success as he saw in Chicago over his first eight seasons.

All told, the forward skated in 1,363 NHL games with 1,216 total points (513G, 703A) and played in nine NHL All-Star nods. Among American-born players, Roenick is fifth all-time in points, fourth in goals and seventh in assists. He helped lead the U.S. to a silver medal at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City with five points (1G, 5A) in six games. He was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2010.

Relive some of Pat Foley’s top moments, courtesy of NBC Sports Chicago

News Feed

RELEASE: Blackhawks Name Circa Sports as Official Home Jersey Patch Partner

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Cole Guttman to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

FEATURE: The Day I Was Drafted Home 

DRAFT: How Chicago's 2024 Draft Picks Were Acquired

BLOG: Get to Know Top Prospects Celebrini, Levshunov & Lindstrom

RELEASE: Chicago Sports Continue to Support Local Efforts Against Gun Violence

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce Veteran Broadcaster Rick Ball as New Television Play-by-Play Voice

RELEASE: Chicago Sports Network to Launch as New Home for Blackhawks, Bulls and White Sox

RELEASE: Tickets for Discover NHL Winter Classic Go On Sale Friday, June 14

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Zach Sanford to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Martin Misiak to Three-Year Contract

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Draft Picks from New York Islanders

BLOG: Trio Advance to World Championships Semifinals

BLOG: All Six Blackhawks Advance at 2024 World Championships

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Seney to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

BLOG: Six Blackhawks Competing at 2024 World Championships

DRAFT: Blackhawks Ready to Add Foundational Player with No. 2 Pick

NEWS: Blackhawks Retain No. 2 Overall Pick in 2024 NHL Draft