NEWS: Blackhawks Retain No. 2 Overall Pick in 2024 NHL Draft

By Carter Baum
For the second time in franchise history, the Chicago Blackhawks hold the No. 2 overall pick in the NHL Draft.

Following the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery, held Tuesday evening at the NHL Network studio in Secaucus, NJ, the San Jose Sharks (No. 1 overall) won the first lottery draw and the Blackhawks saw their number combination pulled in the second lottery draw to retain their respective draft positions entering the night.

Chicago entered the night with the second-highest odds (13.5%) to take the top selection but retained their spot at No. 2 as a result of the two drawings. San Jose entered with a 18.5% chance to take the top spot, which they did seeing their winning number combination called first. The teams now officially hold the top two picks in this summer’s draft, while the rest of the draft order remains unchanged from picks 3-16.

A year ago, it was the Blackhawks number that vaulted the team from the third-best odds (11.5%) to No. 1 overall, where the franchise selected Connor Bedard with the team’s second-ever first overall pick.

The Blackhawks have only drafted No. 2 overall once before in franchise history, selecting Andy Culligan in the second spot in 1965. The team is set to make a top-five selection for just the 12th time overall. Heading into this year’s draft, Chicago will have the chance to select from the top prospects at the top of the board, led in the NHL’s Central Scouting rankings by Macklin Celebrini (NCAA - Boston Univ.), Ivan Demidov (KHL - St. Petersburgh) and Artyom Levshunov (NCAA – Michigan State University).

With their own natural selection at No. 2 overall, plus the rights to Tampa Bay’s first-round selection at No. 20 overall, the Blackhawks hold multiple first-round picks for the third straight draft, and ninth time overall in franchise history.

Chicago’s seven picks in the first three rounds of the upcoming draft are tied for first among any NHL team (Anaheim and Utah), and the team’s 22 selections in the first three rounds across the past two drafts and the upcoming draft are the most of any franchise in that span.

The 2024 NHL Draft will be held from June 28 – 29 at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nev.

Blackhawks 2024 NHL Draft Picks

Round
Pick
Team
Details
1
2
CHI
--
1
20
TB
2
34
CHI
--
2
54
LA
2
60*
VAN
3
67
CHI
--
3
72
OTT
5
138
CGY
6
163
CHI
--

* - could change based on Stanley Cup Playoff outcomes

