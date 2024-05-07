NEWS: Blackhawks Retain No. 2 Overall Pick in 2024 NHL Draft

The Blackhawks have only drafted No. 2 overall once before in franchise history, selecting Andy Culligan in the second spot in 1965. The team is set to make a top-five selection for just the 12th time overall. Heading into this year’s draft, Chicago will have the chance to select from the top prospects at the top of the board, led in the NHL’s Central Scouting rankings by Macklin Celebrini (NCAA - Boston Univ.), Ivan Demidov (KHL - St. Petersburgh) and Artyom Levshunov (NCAA – Michigan State University).

With their own natural selection at No. 2 overall, plus the rights to Tampa Bay’s first-round selection at No. 20 overall, the Blackhawks hold multiple first-round picks for the third straight draft, and ninth time overall in franchise history.

Chicago’s seven picks in the first three rounds of the upcoming draft are tied for first among any NHL team (Anaheim and Utah), and the team’s 22 selections in the first three rounds across the past two drafts and the upcoming draft are the most of any franchise in that span.

The 2024 NHL Draft will be held from June 28 – 29 at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nev.