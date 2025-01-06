Chytil has 2 goals, Rangers score 5 straight to surge past Blackhawks

Louis Domingue, in his first NHL start of the season, made 25 saves for the Rangers. It was his first NHL game since Nov. 9, 2023, when he started and won 4-1 against the Minnesota Wild.

“You guys saw the same thing I did,” Domingue said. “It was a great effort from all for lines. Every defenseman. They just kept going from the drop of the puck in the first period until the end. It made it easy on me, for sure. There’s nothing that really prepares you for it (the NHL). You can say whatever, practice how often as you can. There’s nothing like NHL games -- the pace, the execution.

“Everything is new. Even if I played 150 games in the NHL, it’s been over a year, so you always start at zero. You get a chance to prove to yourself that you belong, basically. So it’s always nice to confirm that.”

Tyler Bertuzzi and Wyatt Kaiser scored, and Connor Bedard had an assist to extend his point streak to an NHL high seven games for the Blackhawks (13-25-2), who have lost six of seven. Arvid Soderblom made 28 saves.

“We were off to a good start, and then our puck management was not good at all,” Chicago coach Anders Sorensen said. “Unacceptable. Then we get stuck in our own zone because we’re tired and we can’t get out. It’s a recipe for … nothing good comes out of that.”