Boldy has 3 points, Wild hold off Blackhawks

Marcus Foligno had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson made 18 saves for the Wild (29-17-4), who had lost two in a row and five of six.

“I thought we had much more focus to start the game,” said Wild coach John Hynes, whose team lost 5-4 to the Calgary Flames on Saturday. “I think the contribution throughout the lineup was good. Going into the game, we said there’s two teams that are going to try to win. There’s going to be surges and pushes in the game, and obviously that came in the third period, but they key is to find ways to win is what we talked about. I think a step in the right direction in a multitude of areas, and now we got to keep building on it.”

Petr Mrazek made 24 saves for the Blackhawks (15-29-5), who have lost seven of eight.

Seth Jones and Frank Nazar scored for Chicago, which entered the third period trailing 3-0.

“It’s just another game where we didn’t come out good enough,” said Blackhawks forward Tyler Bertuzzi. “We made a late push, but it’s hard in this league to come back from three goals, especially in the third period. Obviously, we made the push, but it wasn’t good enough.”