FEATURE: The Origins of the Chicago Blackhawks

With the new ownership of Norris and Wirtz, they moved as quickly as they could to turn the Blackhawks back to a winning culture. They hired Tommy Ivan away from Detroit in 1954, where he coached the Wings to six straight first-place finishes and two Stanley Cups.

Ivan took over as general manager and in four years got the Blackhawks back in the playoffs, built a farm team system, and made several major trades that obtained eventual Hall of Fame players like Glenn Hall and Ted Lindsay, plus Eric Nesterenko, Ed Litzenberger, Murray Balfour and Ab McDonald.

In addition, farm team stars like Stan Mikita, Bobby Hull, Pierre Pilote, Ken Wharram and Moose Vasko joined the mix. His special addition was the signing of the first college graduate to play in the NHL, Bill Hay, who wound up winning the Calder Trophy as the league’s top rookie.

The 1960s saw the Blackhawks surging under the leadership of Tommy Ivan and coach Billy Reay.

"When you go over all of this, Jim Norris has to be given a lot of credit," Ivan told Sports Illustrated five years into his tenure. "He's been patient. Jim's a good hockey man. He likes the game, and it was a challenge to him, and I think he had faith that the thing would go."

Co-owner James Norris died in February 1966, with the Wirtz Family – the team’s owners to this day – officially taking full control as Bill Wirtz assumed the role as president and Arthur Wirtz being named chairman.

The NHL announced expansion, adding six new teams for the 1967-68 season, establishing the West Division and the Blackhawks joining the East Division after finishing in first place for the first time in 1967.

The first NHL amateur/entry draft was held in 1963, but the first- ever expansion draft for the new teams in 1967 limited the Original Six franchises in how many players they could protect. It cost the Blackhawks goalie Glenn Hall, who was left unprotected and claimed by the St. Louis Blues.

The 1968-69 season saw the Blackhawks finish out of the playoffs despite a winning record, but GM Ivan and Bill Wirtz came out with one of the greatest deals in Blackhawks history. Chicago claimed rookie goalie Tony Esposito from the Cup champion Canadiens for the $25,000 waiver price since Montreal opted to go with its two veterans.

Not only did Esposito set a modern-day record with 15 shutouts in one season, he was the winner of the Calder Trophy and named first-team All-Star. Also, the Blackhawks were believed to be the first ever to go from last place the season before to first place.