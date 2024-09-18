FEATURE: A ‘No-Brainer’ to Name Foligno as 35th Blackhawks Captain 

It’s not lost on Foligno that wearing the ‘C’ for an Original Six franchise carries an immense weight. Only 34 men before him have had that honor in Blackhawks 98 seasons to date — the last having served as captain longer than any player in Chicago sports history.

“It makes me think about Jonathan Toews and how he handled (being named captain) at such a young age, coming into an historic franchise, an Original Six team, and the way he led this organization,” he said. “Those are big, big shoes to fill, but I'm not going to try and do that because they’ll never be filled. He is a pillar of this organization that we stand on because of the way he led, and he's given me a great guideline of how to build success here. Now I get to do with my own style with great guys in the room, and I'm really humbled and honored to do that.”

Foligno then immediately recalled what it was like to face those teams of the Blackhawks heyday, using them as an example to convey his goal of helping lead the franchise back there.

“I always admired them — what this team accomplished and was like to play against,” he said. “I want to bring that back. I want people to fear coming in here like we used to fear in the age of Toews and Kane and Hossa and those teams... I'm going to go about it the way I know how and hopefully get this group to new heights or to back to the golden years that we're here.”

The first step starts this season, and building off the foundation put in place by Davidson and the rest of Blackhawks management. While the team boasts bright pieces for the future in Connor Bedard, Alex Vlasic and a cadre of promising young prospects, this summer also brought an infusion of established veterans like Alec Martinez, Pat Maroon, Teuvo Teravainen and others who, like Foligno, will look to lead by example and set the stage for what’s to come. The message for the team in the room on Tuesday night was clear: the next step has to be taken after a difficult few seasons in Chicago.

“It's just demanding a higher standard and driving us forward,” Davidson said, echoing his sentiment to the players. “I don't think the last two years have gone the way we wanted to on the ice, but I believe we've, we've got the group now to really take a step forward… it's even more impactful when (that message) comes from the players and your own peers, and certainly Nick's not afraid to share his thoughts with his teammates. But it comes from a place of wanting to take a step forward, wanting to do well by not only the players individually, but the group as a whole.”