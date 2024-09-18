RELEASE: Nick Foligno Named as 35th Captain in Blackhawks Franchise History

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced forward Nick Foligno as the team’s next captain. Foligno becomes the 35th team captain in Blackhawks franchise history and the first since Jonathan Toews (2008-2023).

“In a very short amount of time, Nick has quickly earned the respect of his teammates and our staff,” said Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson. “Nick’s commanding presence in the locker room has been instrumental in helping the team find its identity. He has served as a mentor to many of our young players both on and off the ice while also heading up the leadership group comprised of our veteran players, and we are beyond confident that he will flourish in the role of captain as we usher in a new era of Blackhawks hockey.”

A 17-year NHL veteran, Foligno, 36, is entering his second season with the Blackhawks after being acquired via trade with the Boston Bruins. Named an alternate captain ahead of the 2023-24 season, Foligno recorded 37 points (17G, 20A) in 74 games in his first season with Chicago. He finished the campaign tied for first on the team in power play goals (8), while he ranked third on the team in points (37), fourth in assists (20) and shared fourth in goals (17).

“The fact that Danny, Kyle, Luke and my teammates have all put their faith in me to lead this amazing group is extremely humbling, and I thank them all for the opportunity,” Foligno said. “I am beyond honored to serve as captain for this storied franchise and its incredible fans, especially during such a pivotal time toward the team’s future.”