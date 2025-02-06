Hyman scores in OT, Oilers recover to defeat Blackhawks

CHICAGO -- Zach Hyman scored on the power play at 1:36 of overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 victory against Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Wednesday. Hyman tipped in a pass by Connor McDavid for the game-winner.
The Blackhawks had rallied from being down 3-1 to tie the game in the third period.
“So much success in the game is determined on speed, being able to skate, passing, execution, defensive awareness,” said Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch. “That has something to do with it, but playing, moving your legs and playing back to back with the travel, every team does it. I’m not making an excuse for it.
“We were lagging a little bit, and they (the Blackhawks) were taking advantage of it. I thought they played a heck of a game, but we persevered, and our top players were able to make some plays to (get) us on the board.”
Leon Draisaitl and Jeff Skinner each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers (34-16-4), who won 3-2 in overtime at St. Louis on Tuesday. Calvin Pickard made 29 saves.
“Yeah, it’s a good challenge,” Skinner said. “You try to lean on different guys in different moments. Had some timely plays by guys. When you get everyone contributing like that, it sort of lightens the load a little bit. But yeah, it’s always challenging, back-to-back games on the road. It’s nice to get the win.”
Ryan Donato had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks (16-31-6), and Teuvo Teravainen had two assists. Arvid Soderblom made 34 saves
“It's definitely tough,” Donato said. “(Soderblom) played a heck of a game, and he deserved better, but the fact that we put ourselves in that position is on us, right? I mean, you can look at the bright side, say, ‘Yeah, we battled back.’ But if we did that without letting them have their chances and played that way and played desperate, you know, maybe could have gone a different way.”
Viktor Arvidsson put the Oilers up 1-0 at 8:51 of the second period. Arvidsson, who will represent Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, took a backhand drop pass from Mattias Janmark and scored on a wrist shot from the left face-off circle.
Lukas Reichel tied it 1-1 at 19:54, tipping in Teravainen’s shot from the top of the right circle.
Skinner put Edmonton back up 2-1 at 1:11 of the third period, taking a pass in front of the net from Draisaitl and going forehand to backhand.
“It was nice vision by him (Draisaitl), obviously,” Skinner said. “I’m coming through there and there’s not much time to get it on my stick in the slot there. He finds me at the right time. I was just trying to put it to my backhand and find a hole. It kind of squeaked under his (Soderblom’s) glove, I think.”
Draisaitl took a pass from Skinner and scored from the slot at 8:18 to give the Oilers a 3-1 lead.
Donato's power-play goal at 12:12 cut the lead to 3-2. Alec Martinez tied the game at 16:16, taking a cross-ice pass from Donato and scoring with a one-timer from the right circle.
“Proud of the way the guys battled back, but I'm not really one for moral victories,” Martinez said. “Proud of the way the guys battled back, but it's a tough spot to put ourselves in. We all know who's in the other locker room — some of the top players in the world, if not the top. You give them an opportunity, it puts us in a tough spot, but proud of the way the guys battled back.”
Chicago forward Jason Dickinson left the game at 4:33 of the second period after falling awkwardly after coming together with the Oilers’ Vasily Podkolzin. Dickinson was helped to the bench favoring his left leg and did not return. He left the building after the game wearing a walking boot.
“Not good but we’ll see where he’s at tomorrow,” said Blackhawks coach Anders Sorensen. “Yeah, it doesn’t look good. I mean, he’s valuable for us, right? He does a lot of PK, lot of face-offs, tough matchups. I thought a lot of guys stepped up after his absence when he got hurt.”
NOTES: McDavid notched his 42nd career overtime point to pass Alex Ovechkin and Patrick Kane for sole possession of third most in NHL history. … Knoblauch became the third-fastest coach in NHL history to 80 wins. The only others to reach the mark in fewer games are Tom Johnson (111 games coached) and Mike Keenan (116). … Oilers forward Adam Henrique returned to the lineup after missing the previous game at St. Louis because of illness. … Blackhawks forward Craig Smith had one block in 11:02 of ice time in his return after missing 11 games with a back injury. … Chicago assigned defenseman Artyom Levshunov and forward Colton Dach to Rockford of the American Hockey League.