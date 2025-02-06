Hyman scores in OT, Oilers recover to defeat Blackhawks

Donato's power-play goal at 12:12 cut the lead to 3-2. Alec Martinez tied the game at 16:16, taking a cross-ice pass from Donato and scoring with a one-timer from the right circle.

“Proud of the way the guys battled back, but I'm not really one for moral victories,” Martinez said. “Proud of the way the guys battled back, but it's a tough spot to put ourselves in. We all know who's in the other locker room — some of the top players in the world, if not the top. You give them an opportunity, it puts us in a tough spot, but proud of the way the guys battled back.”

Chicago forward Jason Dickinson left the game at 4:33 of the second period after falling awkwardly after coming together with the Oilers’ Vasily Podkolzin. Dickinson was helped to the bench favoring his left leg and did not return. He left the building after the game wearing a walking boot.

“Not good but we’ll see where he’s at tomorrow,” said Blackhawks coach Anders Sorensen. “Yeah, it doesn’t look good. I mean, he’s valuable for us, right? He does a lot of PK, lot of face-offs, tough matchups. I thought a lot of guys stepped up after his absence when he got hurt.”

NOTES: McDavid notched his 42nd career overtime point to pass Alex Ovechkin and Patrick Kane for sole possession of third most in NHL history. … Knoblauch became the third-fastest coach in NHL history to 80 wins. The only others to reach the mark in fewer games are Tom Johnson (111 games coached) and Mike Keenan (116). … Oilers forward Adam Henrique returned to the lineup after missing the previous game at St. Louis because of illness. … Blackhawks forward Craig Smith had one block in 11:02 of ice time in his return after missing 11 games with a back injury. … Chicago assigned defenseman Artyom Levshunov and forward Colton Dach to Rockford of the American Hockey League.