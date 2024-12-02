Monahan, Blue Jackets top Blackhawks to extend point streak to 6

“We stuck with it,” Monahan said. “We’re finding ways to win, I guess different ways. We’re starting to enjoy that, and you get on a roll, and things are clicking right now.”

Zach Werenski had two assists to push his point streak to eight games, and Kirill Marchenko and Kent Johnson scored for the Blue Jackets (11-9-3), who are 5-0-1 in their past six games. Elvis Merzlikins made 28 saves.

The point streak by Werenski (five goals, 11 assists) is the longest by a defenseman in Blue Jackets history.

“Nothing really, to be honest,” Werenski said of what the streak means to him. “Just happy we got the win. Great start to our (five-game) road trip. We’re going out west now, so it definitely makes it better getting a win.

“We just played simple. We played hard. Obviously, we had a few power-play goals (against) that we’d like to clean up. We just played a steady game.”