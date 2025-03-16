Canucks score 6, ease past Blackhawks

Nils Hoglander, Teddy Blueger and Kiefer Sherwood each had two assists, and Arturs Silovs made 17 saves in his first start in seven games for the Canucks (31-24-11), who have won two games in a row.

It's just the second time this season Vancouver has scored six goals, and the first time in 17 games they’ve scored more than three in regulation or overtime.

“It's definitely a boost for us,” Pettersson said.

Four of the goals against Chicago came from the third and fourth lines.

“Those guys really have done a great job for us all year long and I'm glad they got rewarded, and we're going to need them to keep going,” said Quinn Hughes, who also scored. “We got 16 (games) left now, and it's going to have to be all of us.”