Spurgeon scores twice to help Wild rally past Blackhawks

Spurgeon, who turned 35 on Friday, scored his first two goals of the season, including the game-winner.

"Yeah, big win for us there," Spurgeon said. "We didn't play very well at the start. The first period was pretty sloppy but to be able to come through the second there and get the crowd into it and get going was big for us."

Marco Rossi scored, and Joel Eriksson Ek had two assists for Minnesota (15-4-4) which has won four of its past six games (4-1-1). Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves.

"Yeah, I thought it was a little bit sleepy in the first," Wild coach John Hynes said. "Just our speed and our minds, we didn't play the way we wanted to play. But I thought (in) the second, we got to that game. We addressed some things. The guys did a good job. We got better and better as the game went on. That's what you need to do."