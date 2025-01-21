Aho scores in OT, Hurricanes rally past Blackhawks

Frederik Andersen, playing for the first time since Oct. 26 because of a knee injury, made 22 saves for the Hurricanes (28-16-3) in his 500th NHL game.

“It was nice,” Andersen said. “It was obviously something I was looking forward to for a long time, just to be back and playing. It’s obviously what’s fun and what we like to do.

“It’s a nice moment (500 games), obviously. You move on pretty quick from these. You’ve got to go again tomorrow. It is kind of nice to acknowledge that and keep building those memories together.”

Petr Mrazek made 44 saves for the Blackhawks (15-28-4). Philipp Kurashev and Ryan Donato each had a goal and an assist.

“He was awesome,” Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall said of Mrazek. “He’s been really good for a huge portion of this season. He works hard and he’s always positive. He’s a very good teammate. That would’ve been a nice win to get for him, especially playing his former team.

“We got just a bit overwhelmed by their shot quantity and just how much time they spent in our end. We couldn’t hold onto a lead, with that being said. So yeah, just overall, we had a goalie that played more than well enough to get a win, and we couldn’t do it.”