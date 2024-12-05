RECAP: Blackhawks Fall to Bruins Despite Early Lead

Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves for the Bruins (14-11-3), who have won three in a row for the first time this season. David Pastrnak, Mason Lohrei, Justin Brazeau and Jordan Oesterle each had two assists. The Bruins were playing the second of back-to-back games, having won 3-2 in overtime against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.

“To have a game like we did tonight, we weren’t great in the third, but we built up,” Marchand said. “We got a really key goal there in the third by [Geekie]. But the first two periods were good. This time of year, with the travel and the schedule, with that back-to-back, we’re definitely very happy with the win and getting those points. You have to continue to climb in the standings. Every point matters. Huge win for us tonight, one we can continue to build on.”

Petr Mrazek made 23 saves for the Blackhawks (8-16-2), who have lost four in a row. Connor Murphy had two assists.

“We did it to ourselves again,” Murphy said. “We were sloppy. Seems like we were sloppy with the puck when we had a lull. There are going to sometimes be lulls in periods like we had, and we have to be able to manage that and not do damage to ourselves with costly turnovers and just sloppy play.”

Alex Vlasic’s first goal of the season put the Blackhawks ahead 1-0 at 1:23 of the first period. Nick Foligno passed to Vlasic from behind the net, and Vlasic scored on a wrist shot past Swayman’s glove.