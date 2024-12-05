CHICAGO -- Brad Marchand and Morgan Geekie each scored two goals for the Boston Bruins in a 4-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Wednesday.
RECAP: Blackhawks Fall to Bruins Despite Early Lead
Boston rallies to hand Chicago fourth straight loss
Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves for the Bruins (14-11-3), who have won three in a row for the first time this season. David Pastrnak, Mason Lohrei, Justin Brazeau and Jordan Oesterle each had two assists. The Bruins were playing the second of back-to-back games, having won 3-2 in overtime against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.
“To have a game like we did tonight, we weren’t great in the third, but we built up,” Marchand said. “We got a really key goal there in the third by [Geekie]. But the first two periods were good. This time of year, with the travel and the schedule, with that back-to-back, we’re definitely very happy with the win and getting those points. You have to continue to climb in the standings. Every point matters. Huge win for us tonight, one we can continue to build on.”
Petr Mrazek made 23 saves for the Blackhawks (8-16-2), who have lost four in a row. Connor Murphy had two assists.
“We did it to ourselves again,” Murphy said. “We were sloppy. Seems like we were sloppy with the puck when we had a lull. There are going to sometimes be lulls in periods like we had, and we have to be able to manage that and not do damage to ourselves with costly turnovers and just sloppy play.”
Alex Vlasic’s first goal of the season put the Blackhawks ahead 1-0 at 1:23 of the first period. Nick Foligno passed to Vlasic from behind the net, and Vlasic scored on a wrist shot past Swayman’s glove.
Geekie tied the game 1-1 at 12:17, following his own shot from the slot after it slid through Mrazek’s pads and tapping it in at the top of the crease.
Marchand put the Bruins ahead 2-1 at 2:58 of the second period with a one-timer from the right circle off a cross-ice pass from Pastrnak.
Marchand scored again to make it 3-1 at 5:03, lifting a backhand from below the right circle past Mrazek after a shot by Pastrnak.
Jason Dickinson brought the Blackhawks within 3-2 with a turnaround shot from the left circle at 18:23. The puck deflected into the net off Bruins defensemen Brandon Carlo and Nikita Zadorov.
“We’re not happy with the record, for sure,” Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said. “The guys are trying to work within the system the right way and unfortunately, like I said before, we don’t seem to have one Achilles heel. There’s not one problem with our team. It’s like one night there’s one area, maybe our defense or our forwards or one player, and then the next night it’s another area by a different player. So, it’s just an accumulation of one-offs every game that put us behind the 8-ball.”
Geekie’s breakaway goal at 5:02 of the third period put the Bruins up 4-2. Brazeau sprung Geekie, who skated in and scored on a wrist shot.
“It was good,” Geekie said. “He (Brazeau) made a nice play. He found me twice today. You see him make plays like that all the time, so it's no surprise to anyone. I just try to get to the right spot for him and he made a great play.
"I was trying to kind of hide. ‘March’ made another good change and I was trying to hide behind the second D. I honestly didn't say much. I saw him get the puck and tried to take off. Normally that's your first look when you're kind of outnumbered in the zone."
The Bruins are 6-2-0 since Joe Sacco replaced Jim Montgomery as coach on an interim basis on Nov. 19.
“Small increments, and we try as a staff to help the team get better every day,” Sacco said. “We talked about getting back to an identity that we wanted to get back to and reach that again. So, it’s really about the process. I know it’s a cliché, but it really is. We focus on certain things we can control every day. Hopefully the results and the score take care of itself.
NOTES: Marchand reached the 10-goal mark in a season for the 15th time in the NHL. The only Bruins skaters with more are Ray Bourque (21), Johnny Bucyk (20) and Patrice Bergeron (17). … Marchand scored his 81st career game-winning goal, tying Bergeron for the second-most in franchise history. Bucyk (88) is the only player to record more.