BLOG: What to Watch for in 2024 NHL Draft Lottery

Here's a rundown of what to be on the lookout for with each card that is revealed:

REVEAL OF PICKS 14-16

Heading into the Draft Lottery, St. Louis (16), Detroit (15) and Pittsburgh (14) have the lowest chances to win the lottery drawing, but can only improve their drafting position by a maximum of 10 spots (e.g. No. 14 can only move to No. 4).

Minnesota (13) is revealed at No. 14, Chicago would be guaranteed a top-three pick pending the other lottery draw. If Minnesota (13) is revealed at the No. 15 pick, it would mean two of the teams slotted from 14-16 have won the lottery drawings and Chicago is guaranteed a No. 2 overall pick.

If Minnesota is not revealed at the No. 15 pick and Philadelphia (12) is revealed at the No. 14 pick, it would mean one team slotted from 14-16 and Minnesota (13) will have won the lottery drawings and Chicago is guaranteed one of two picks: If Minnesota won the first lottery drawing (moving up to No. 3), the Blackhawks would be guaranteed the No. 4 overall pick. If Minnesota won the second lottery drawing (moving up to No. 4 or No. 5), the Blackhawks would be guaranteed No. 2 overall.

REVEAL OF PICKS 5-13

If a lottery draw winner is revealed between picks 14-16 and a second lottery draw winner is revealed between picks 5-12, Chicago would be guaranteed to pick No. 3 overall.

If picks 14-16 remain the same through the first three card reveals and there is at least one lottery winner revealed between picks 5-13, here are the possible outcomes:

If two teams between 5-13 win are revealed to win the lottery draws, Chicago would be guaranteed the No. 4 overall pick. The top-three teams of San Jose, Chicago and Anaheim would all move down two spots in the order.

If one team between 5-13 wins a lottery draw, the Blackhawks would be guaranteed a top-three pick -- knocked back a spot to the No. 3 overall pick unless they are the winners of the other lottery drawing and move up to No. 1 or maintain their No. 2 position entering the draft.

REVEAL OF TOP FOUR

If there are no changes in the projected order between picks 5-16, then both lottery winners are from within the top four teams. If that's the case here are the scenarios to watch for:

NO. 4 REVEAL

If Chicago is announced as the No. 4 pick, then both Anaheim and Columbus have won the lottery draws, and will make the top two selections.

If Anaheim is announced as the No. 4 pick, then Columbus has won a lottery drawing and the lowest Chicago can finish is No. 3.

If Columbus is announced as the No. 4 pick, then both lottery winners are from within the top three teams, meaning Chicago can finish no lower than No. 3.

NO. 3 REVEAL

If Chicago is announced as the No. 3 pick, then either Anaheim or Columbus have won a lottery draw and San Jose has won the other to remain in the top two.

If Anaheim is announced as the No. 3 pick, then both Chicago and San Jose have won the lottery draws and will make the top two selections.

If San Jose is announced as the No. 3 pick, then both Chicago and Anaheim have won the lottery draws and will make the top two selections.

NO. 1 REVEAL

For the top two picks, the NHL will announce which team owns the No. 1 overall pick, followed by the team which owns the No. 2 overall pick by default.