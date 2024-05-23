BLOG: Trio Advance to World Championships Semifinals

There are just four teams remaining in the 2024 IIHF World Championships as the tournament moves on to the semifinal round, with three Blackhawks participants advancing with their respective countries and three headed home after the quarterfinal round.

Connor Bedard (Canada), Philipp Kurashev (Switzerland) and Petr Mrazek (Czechia) will all play on Saturday to determine placements in the gold medal and bronze medal games on Sunday. Bedard notched an assist for Canada in a 6-3 victory over Slovakia on Thursday in the quarterfinal round. Mrazek served as backup for Czechia in a 1-0 win over the U.S. and Kurashev was a scratch for Switzerland after apprearing in all seven preliminary round games.

Catch the final slate of games on NHL Network.

Seth Jones (USA), Lukas Reichel (Germany) and Alex Vlasic (USA) were all eliminated from play on Thursday as the U.S. fell to Czechia and Germany dropped their meeting against Switzerland, 3-1.