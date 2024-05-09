BLOG: Six Blackhawks Competing at 2024 World Championships

The 2024 IIHF World Championships begin on Friday, and six Blackhawks are set to represent their countries at the annual international tournament.

Connor Bedard (Canada), Seth Jones (USA), Philipp Kurashev (Switzerland), Petr Mrazek (Czechia), Lukas Reichel (Germany) and Alex Vlasic (USA) are all taking part in the 16-day competiton, hosted in Mrazek's native Czech Republic between the nation's capital in Prague and the third-largest city, Ostrava.

All 16 teams participating in the tournament will play seven preliminary round games between May 10-21, with the top eight reaching the knockout round, culminating in the gold medal game on Sunday, May 26.

Check out the full schedules for the participating Blackhwks below, and catch select action on NHL Network throughout the tournament.

SETH JONES & ALEX VLASIC - USA

The Blackhawks will make up a third of the U.S. blueline during their time in Czechia, with Seth Jones and Alex Vlasic both named to the squad.

It's the second straight year attending Worlds for Jones, who served as the U.S. captain a year ago, and fifth apprearance overall at the competition, including a bronze medal win at the 2015 tournament. In 28 total games across four appearances, the defenseman has four goals and 16 assists.

Vlasic makes his first appearance at Worlds, having represented the U.S. at the U18 and U17 levels, most recently at the U18 World Junior Championship in 2019.