BLOG: Murphy Nominated for 2023-24 King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy has been named the team's nominee for the 2023-24 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, presented annually to "the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community."

The award is named in honor of Frank "King" Clancy, a figure in the League for decades as a player, referee, coach, manager and goodwill ambassador.

Now in his fourth straight season as the team's King Clancy nominee, Murphy continues to deepen his impact on the city of Chicago. When young players join the organization, Murphy shares his own experience of living and working in the city, and has become an internal advocate for the city he now calls home.

Throughout the rigors of an NHL season, he often puts others before himself and is always willing to lend a hand and offer his time to help others.