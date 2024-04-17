BLOG: Murphy Nominated for 2023-24 King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Defenseman nominated for fourth straight season for leadership qualities, humanitarian contribution

23-24-Connor-Murphy-King-Clancy-Trophy-16x9_
By Carter Baum
Blackhawks.com

Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy has been named the team's nominee for the 2023-24 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, presented annually to "the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community."

The award is named in honor of Frank "King" Clancy, a figure in the League for decades as a player, referee, coach, manager and goodwill ambassador.

Now in his fourth straight season as the team's King Clancy nominee, Murphy continues to deepen his impact on the city of Chicago. When young players join the organization, Murphy shares his own experience of living and working in the city, and has become an internal advocate for the city he now calls home.

Throughout the rigors of an NHL season, he often puts others before himself and is always willing to lend a hand and offer his time to help others.

Every month throughout the 2023-24 season, the veteran visited police and fire stations across the city, surprising those on staff with lunch for the day, while spending time engaging with first responders on the front lines of serving Chicago every day. Murphy is often accompanied on visits by his wife, Kristina, who is a nurse

From each visit, Murphy would also recognize one exemplary individual -- someone who demonstrated leadership within their station or district, went above and beyond their role by inspiring others or stepped in when support is needed -- and invited him or her to a Blackhawks home game, with a personalized experience to showcase his gratitude for their work.

Connor Murphy and his wife, Kristina, visit a firehouse in the local community in this sneak preview of Every Shift

Outside of his work with first responders, Murphy has also worked with teammates to volunteer at a local children’s hospital and the local Ronald McDonald House during the season. He donating an air hockey table for the lounge at Ronald McDonald House and spent time visiting with children and families during meal hours.  

His work stretches beyond this past season, too, taking a leading role in being an example for the community. Murphy was a leading voice for the team in giving back to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. When he signed a five-year contract extension in 2021, he used the opportunity to help raise funds for frontline workers. In 2022, he traveled to Stroud, Okla. to visit the Sac & Fox Nation's annual Powwow and took part in the dedication of a decommissioned Black Hawk helicopter -- named in honor of Sauk leader Black Hawk -- on the tribe's reservation.

The team nominees from all 32 teams were selected by their respective NHL clubs andwinner will be chosen by a selection committee consisting of Commissioner Gary Bettman and, for the first time, former winners of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and the historic NHL Foundation Player Award.

The nominee with the most votes will be named the winner of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. New this year, the winner will also be eligible to elect that his Club receive a grant from the NHL, up to $20,000, to help organize a special activation related to his humanitarian cause.

2023-24 King Clancy Memorial Trophy Nominees

  • Anaheim Ducks: Cam Fowler
  • Arizona Coyotes: Nick Bjugstad
  • Boston Bruins: Linus Ullmark
  • Buffalo Sabres: Alex Tuch
  • Calgary Flames: Andrew Mangiapane
  • Carolina Hurricanes: Jaccob Slavin
  • Chicago Blackhawks: Connor Murphy
  • Colorado Avalanche: Cale Makar
  • Columbus Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski
  • Dallas Stars: Jake Oettinger
  • Detroit Red Wings: Dylan Larkin
  • Edmonton Oilers: Darnell Nurse
  • Florida Panthers: Aleksander Barkov
  • Los Angeles Kings: Kevin Fiala
  • Minnesota Wild: Marc-Andre Fleury
  • Montreal Canadiens: Nick Suzuki
  • Nashville Predators: Roman Josi
  • New Jersey Devils: Jack Hughes
  • New York Islanders: Anders Lee
  • New York Rangers: Jacob Trouba
  • Ottawa Senators: Brady Tkachuk
  • Philadelphia Flyers: Scott Laughton
  • Pittsburgh Penguins: Bryan Rust
  • San Jose Sharks: Luke Kunin
  • Seattle Kraken: Jaden Schwartz
  • St. Louis Blues: Brayden Schenn
  • Tampa Bay Lightning: Nicholas Paul
  • Toronto Maple Leafs: Auston Matthews
  • Vancouver Canucks: Quinn Hughes
  • Vegas Golden Knights: Jack Eichel
  • Washington Capitals: Tom Wilson
  • Winnipeg Jets: Josh Morrissey

