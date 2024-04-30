BLOG: Blackhawks Top Draft Pick to Be Revealed Tuesday, May 7

LOTTERY PROCESS

There are two drawings as part of the lottery to determine the first- and second-overall picks in the 2024 NHL Draft. Team odds are slotted in inverse of the final regular-season standings, so that the worst-finishing teams have the highest odds at the top selections.

The first drawing, should it be won by a team currently seeded from 1-11, would mean that team wins the No. 1 overall selection in June. A team can move up a maximum of 10 selections through the Draft Lottery process, meaning that should a team ranked from 12-16 entering the night win the first drawing, they would move up 10 spots in the order (e.g. a team ranked No. 14 would move up to No. 4) and San Jose would by default retain the No. 1 overall pick.

Next, the second drawing will repeat the same process with the same parameters to determine the No. 2 overall pick. The odds for the remaining teams will increase on a proportionate basis for the second draw, based on which team wins the first.

From there, teams get slotted based on the inverse order of the final regular-season standings.