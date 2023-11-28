BLOG: Bedard Learning from Foligno on First Line in Blackhawks' Morning Skate

With almost 20 games under his belt, Connor Bedard is finding his adjustments in the league.

The rookie forward produced 10 goals and seven assists through almost two months into his first season. Now, he tries to soak in the first few games of his rookie season as contests continue to pass.

“I think just how many games we're playing and it's so much fun,” Bedard said. “That's what you work all summer for is to get in those game situations. It's funny because from the start it's just flown by but it's nice just playing the game every other day, basically, and it's awesome.”

Over the first month, the 2023 first-overall pick played against some of the top teams in the league and went head-to-head with players he idolized as a kid. With over 60 more games to go, he acknowledges that he is finding himself within the league.

One of the things that head coach Luke Richardson appreciates about Bedard’s play and the way he is able to react to the game and not let it affect his next shift out on the ice.