BLOG: Bedard Learning from Foligno on First Line in Blackhawks' Morning Skate

The veteran forward rejoined the first line in the team’s morning skate on Tuesday

MorningSkate-20231024-029
By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

With almost 20 games under his belt, Connor Bedard is finding his adjustments in the league.

The rookie forward produced 10 goals and seven assists through almost two months into his first season. Now, he tries to soak in the first few games of his rookie season as contests continue to pass.  

“I think just how many games we're playing and it's so much fun,” Bedard said. “That's what you work all summer for is to get in those game situations. It's funny because from the start it's just flown by but it's nice just playing the game every other day, basically, and it's awesome.” 

Over the first month, the 2023 first-overall pick played against some of the top teams in the league and went head-to-head with players he idolized as a kid. With over 60 more games to go, he acknowledges that he is finding himself within the league. 

One of the things that head coach Luke Richardson appreciates about Bedard’s play and the way he is able to react to the game and not let it affect his next shift out on the ice.

Richardson speaks on Connor Bedard and Jarred Tinordi

“I think the older guys will help him with that and it seems like he does that,” Richardson said. “So, I'm not really worried with that, and I do like fire, so as long as it doesn't get away from his next shift, I'm okay with it.” 

A veteran leader that Bedard continues to lean on throughout the season is Nick Foligno. As the two skated together earlier on in the season, Richardson put the two back together on the first line with Philipp Kurashev in the team’s morning skate on Tuesday ahead of the contest against the Seattle Kraken. 

For Bedard, he knows the toughness that Foligno can bring to the line and also bring some spark from their recent chemistry. 

“It should be good with how hard he plays and of course, his skill set,” Bedard said. “So, it should be good, and obviously [we have] a little chemistry from a few games we play together, hopefully.”

Bedard speaks on Nick Foligno and his season so far

Whether on or off the ice, Bedard described the experiences he tries to learn from the veteran forward and former captain on how he can continue to be successful throughout this league. 

“He's been on winning teams and been a captain of good teams, and, just hearing what he has to say,” Bedard said. “I'm hearing kind of what he heard from his experiences and what he knows to be successful. It's good for us and obviously, for myself.”

News Feed

NEWS: Statement from the Chicago Blackhawks on Corey Perry

NEWS: Statement from the Chicago Blackhawks on Corey Perry
PREVIEW: Blackhawks End Homestand vs. Kraken

PREVIEW: Blackhawks End Homestand vs. Kraken
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Shut Down by Blues 

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Shut Down by Blues 
RELEASE: Blackhawks and Just Dishin' Team Up for Streetwear Collection

RELEASE: Blackhawks and Just Dishin' Team Up for Streetwear Collection
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take On Blues at United Center

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take On Blues at United Center
TAKEAWAYS: Korchinski Produces Overtime Winner Against Toronto

TAKEAWAYS: Korchinski Produces Overtime Winner Against Toronto
FEATURE: Jimmy Heintzelman Set for 1,500th Career Game 

FEATURE: Jimmy Heintzelman Set for 1,500th Career Game 
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set for Friday Afternoon Contest with Maple Leafs

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set for Friday Afternoon Contest with Maple Leafs
RELEASE: Hall to Miss Rest of Season, Athanasiou to IR

RELEASE: Hall to Miss Rest of Season, Athanasiou to IR
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Flat in Columbus

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Flat in Columbus
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take On Blue Jackets in Columbus

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take On Blue Jackets in Columbus
BLOG: Korchinski Makes Appearance on First Power Play Unit

BLOG: Korchinski Makes Appearance on First Power Play Unit
PROSPECTS: Dach Produced First AHL Hat Trick Over the Weekend 

PROSPECTS: Dach Produced First AHL Hat Trick Over the Weekend 
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Come Up Short to Sabres

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Come Up Short to Sabres
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Sabres for Hockey Fight Cancer Night

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Sabres for Hockey Fight Cancer Night
RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Zaitsev from Non-Roster

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Zaitsev from Non-Roster
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks’ Offense Taking Step in ‘Right Direction’ with Production Effort

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks’ Offense Taking Step in ‘Right Direction’ with Production Effort
BLOG: Blackhawks Prepare to Set into ‘Game Shape’ with Upcoming Schedule

BLOG: Blackhawks Prepare to Set into ‘Game Shape’ with Upcoming Schedule