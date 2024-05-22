BLOG: All Six Blackhawks Advance at 2024 World Championships

SETH JONES & ALEX VLASIC - USA
A duo of Blackhawks blueliners -- Seth Jones and Alex Vlasic -- played in all seven games for the U.S. squad in Ostrava. Jones, who served as an alternate captain for the Americans, finished second on the U.S. roster with an average of 21:09 in ice time per game and added five assists as well, tied for the most among defenseman. Vlasic skated 14:11 of ice time per game and added two assists in his first World Championships appearance.
The Americans finished with a 5-1-0-1 record and placed second in Group B. They will now face Czechia in the quarterfinal round on Thursday at 1:20 p.m. -- a meeting against netminder Petr Mrazek, who they normally defend in Chicago.
PETR MRAZEK - CZECHIA
Petr Mrazek played two games for the host nation in the preliminary round, including a shutout victory in a 4-0 win over Austria on May 17. The veteran also backstopped Czechia to a 6-3 win over Norway on May 11.
Czechia finished third in Group A and will face the U.S. on Thursday at 1:20 p.m. in the quarterfinal round.
PHILIPP KURASHEV - SWITZERLAND
Forward Philipp Kurashev played in all seven games for Switzerland in the tournament, posting two assists and an average of 13:34 of ice time. The Swiss finished second in Group A during the preliminary round and will now face Germany on Thursday at 9:20 a.m.