BLOG: All Six Blackhawks Advance at 2024 World Championships

CONNOR BEDARD - CANADA

No player had a better start to the tournament than Connor Bedard, who notched a pair of goals in each of the opening two games for Canada against Great Britain and Denmark.

The Calder Trophy finalist's point total cooled down over the final five games of the preliminary round as Canada faced stiffer competition in Group A, but Bedard still finished third on the Canadian roster with six points (5G, 1A) in seven games. His five goals finished tied for fifth-most in the competition.

"He just reads the play so well,” Buffalo’s Dylan Cozens, who led Canada in points with 10, told reporters of Bedard early in the tournament. “He’s confident and poised with the puck. He has the ability to see the whole ice and be a threat at all times. It's spectacular."

Canada finished first in Group A with an undefeated 5-0-2-0 record in the preliminary round, and will now face Slovakia in the quarterfinal round at 9:20 a.m. on Thursday morning.