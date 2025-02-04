NEWS: Korchinski Named AHL All-Star Challenge MVP

Kevin Korchinski, Owen Beck and Dalibor Dvorsky put on a show at the 2025 American Hockey League All-Star Challenge at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California, on Monday.

Korchinski, who had a goal and three assists, was named Most Valuable Player and led the Central Division to the championship in the round-robin, 3-on-3 competition between the AHL’s four divisions. Beck (North Division) and Dvorsky (Atlantic), both rookies, each had a hat trick.

Two other Central Division teammates also contributed strong efforts; Texas (Dallas Stars) forward Justin Hryckowian had a goal and three assists, and Iowa (Minnesota Wild) forward Brendan Gaunce had a hat trick.

The Atlantic and Central Divisions ended regulation of the championship game tied 1-1 before Korchinski scored the deciding goal in the shootout.

Korchinski, selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round (No. 7) of the 2022 NHL Draft, had 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 76 NHL games last season as a rookie defenseman. However, Blackhawks management elected to have the 20-year-old continue his development with Rockford, their AHL affiliate. He has 18 points (two goals, 16 assists) in 34 games this season, and has also played nine games for the Blackhawks.

“It was fun,” Korchinski said. “You’re representing your team and your division. [Being with Rockford has been] a really good experience. You get to learn and develop and work on your game and come back stronger, so I’m excited.”