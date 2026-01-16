Game Recap: Jets 6, Wild 2

Tanner Pearson extended the lead 2-0 with 11 seconds remaining in the first. Dylan DeMelo stopped Quinn Hughes' clearing attempt at the right point and immediately sent a shot toward the net that was stopped by Wallstedt. Pearson was then denied by the sprawling right pad of the Wild goaltender before he was able to lift in his second chance in front.

Morrissey scored just eight seconds later to make it 3-0. Toews won a face-off in the left circle to Scheifele, who found Morrissey for a one-timer with three seconds left in the period.

“We’re working for our bounces and creating that with hard work, and it's definitely a good feeling coming in here being up and having a good, maybe not a good first period, but a good end of the period,” Jets defenseman Logan Stanley said.

Yurov cut the deficit to 3-1 at 4:53 of the second period with a one-timer from the right hash marks.

“[Yurov’s] a very smart player in both ends of the ice. All three zones he’s a smart player,” Wild defenseman Jake Middleton said. “He found a lane there and got open.”

Stanley pushed it to 4-1 at 9:33, roofing a slap shot under the crossbar from the left circle after he kept the puck in at the blue line.

Vilardi scored a power-play goal to make it 5-1 at 12:51. He shot into an open net at the right post after Morrissey's initial attempt caromed to him off the end boards.

Scheifele made it 6-1 at 17:12. Alex Iafallo took a pass from Kyle Connor as he stepped out of the penalty box and skated all the way around the net before feeding Scheifele for a one-timer that went in off the far post from the right circle.

“What I really liked tonight was that there were six goals from six different people," Arniel said. "We’ve been struggling to score goals, but in the last probably three weeks here it’s starting to go the right way for us.”

Johansson made it 6-2 at 17:18 of the third period, scoring from in front after Matt Boldy sent him a backhand pass from behind the net.

“It’s tough,” Wild forward Marcus Foligno said. “We get in a hole, and it’s tough to come back. ... It just seemed like one of those games. Everything was kind of going in and just things kept falling on top of you, and when you were hoping to kind of get a breath you couldn’t.”

NOTES: Toews extended his goal streak to four games. He has 379 goals and 522 assists in 1,113 NHL games. ... Scheifele has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in his past five games. ... Wild defenseman David Spacek played 11:59 in his NHL debut.