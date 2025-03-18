Wild on 7th - Episode 96: John Scott, St. Patrick's Day and Dropping Gloves

Wild Alum and legendary NHL tough guy, John Scott joins Carts and King this week to talk about his storied career, his ever growing family, his time with the Minnesota Wild, and some other notable moments you might be familiar with. The 2016 NHL All Star MVP talks about being roommates with Derek Boogaard, his aspirations of his story hitting the silver screen, and the future of the enforcer in the NHL game. Some very bright things coming from a guy that made a living throwing knuckles, but hey, he's got a mechanical engineering degree from Michigan Tech. Foil up for this one folks, the days of players like this might return someday, and you'll want him on your side!

