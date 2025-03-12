Wild on 7th - Episode 95: The Tourney and Trades Recap

Won7_Promo_1920x1080_95
By Minnesota Wild
@mnwild Wild.com

Tourney week is over, but the tourney hangover is not! Carts joins us remote from FLA, and King carries the studio on his back as they breakdown an absolutely amazing week of hockey in Saint Paul! The relatively quiet Minnesota Wild have remained as such during their early game on Sunday, for likely the last time Sid and Geno face-off against their old pal Flower, but they head into a busy remainder of March here at Xcel Energy Center! In what feels like a series of back to back games at home, the Wild have their work cut out for them as playoffs are looming. Snap into a slimjim this week as you recover from the high school state tourney, and gear up for a bunch more battles at home here in Saint Paul.

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.

News Feed

Game Recap: Wild 2, Avalanche 1

Preview: Wild vs. Avalanche

Minnesota Wild to Host Food Drive on Monday, March 17

Game Recap: Penguins 3, Wild 1

Mason Kraft Named 2025 Mr. Hockey Award Winner, Leo Gabriel Wins the Frank Brimsek Award

Preview: Wild vs. Penguins

Game Recap: Canucks 3, Wild 1

Minnesota Wild to Hold Pride Night on Thursday, March 13

Preview: Wild at Canucks

Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Justin Brazeau From the Boston Bruins in Exchange for Forwards Marat Khusnutdinov and Jakub Lauko

Prospect Spotlight: Hunter Haight

Wild on 7th - Episode 94: Tourney Week on West 7th

Game Recap: Wild 4, Kraken 3

Preview: Wild at Kraken

Game Recap: Wild 1, Bruins 0

Preview: Wild vs. Bruins

Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman David Jiricek From Iowa, Forwards Marat Khusnutdinov and Liam Öhgren Reassigned to Iowa

Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Gustav Nyquist in Exchange for 2026 Second-Round Draft Pick