Wild on 7th - Episode 95: The Tourney and Trades Recap

Tourney week is over, but the tourney hangover is not! Carts joins us remote from FLA, and King carries the studio on his back as they breakdown an absolutely amazing week of hockey in Saint Paul! The relatively quiet Minnesota Wild have remained as such during their early game on Sunday, for likely the last time Sid and Geno face-off against their old pal Flower, but they head into a busy remainder of March here at Xcel Energy Center! In what feels like a series of back to back games at home, the Wild have their work cut out for them as playoffs are looming. Snap into a slimjim this week as you recover from the high school state tourney, and gear up for a bunch more battles at home here in Saint Paul.

