Wild on 7th - Episode 67 feat. Kevin Gorg

Bally Sports North Analyst Kevin "K-Train" Gorg joins the pod to talk hair styles, grasshoppers in Warroad with T.J. Oshie's late father, his favorite movies, the rock solid core of the Minnesota Wild, the NCAA Frozen Four in Saint Paul, and his favorite to win the green jacket. Carts plays head games with Tiger Woods, and there is a bonafied rat in Vegas. It's a doozy folks, mix yourself a grasshopper and listen up.

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes drop weekly, presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.