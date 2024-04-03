Wild on 7th - Episode 67 feat. Kevin Gorg

Kevin Gorg, A Rat in Vegas, and Green Jackets

By Minnesota Wild
@mnwild Wild.com

Bally Sports North Analyst Kevin "K-Train" Gorg joins the pod to talk hair styles, grasshoppers in Warroad with T.J. Oshie's late father, his favorite movies, the rock solid core of the Minnesota Wild, the NCAA Frozen Four in Saint Paul, and his favorite to win the green jacket. Carts plays head games with Tiger Woods, and there is a bonafied rat in Vegas. It's a doozy folks, mix yourself a grasshopper and listen up.

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes drop weekly, presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.

News Feed

Prospect Report: April 3, 2024

Game Recap: Wild 3, Senators 2

Projected Lineup vs. Ottawa Senators

Preview: Wild vs. Senators

Down on the Farm: HomeGrown - The Arrival of Luke Toporowski

Game Recap: Golden Knights 2, Wild 1

Preview: Wild vs. Golden Knights

Hawkey, Kriesel led Third Annual Hockey Talks Event

Game Recap: Wild 3, Sharks 1

Preview: Wild vs. Sharks

Prospect Report: March 27, 2024

NCAA Tournament Preview: Wild Prospects Continue Pursuit for National Title

Wild on 7th - Episode 66 feat. Pat Dwyer

Minnesota Wild Signs Defenseman Jack Peart

Food Drive Benefits St. Paul Community

Wild Prospect Rieger Lorenz helps Denver win NCHC Championship

Minnesota Wild to Host Women's Clothing Drive on Saturday, March 30

Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Riley Heidt