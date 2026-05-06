Wild on 7th - Episode 148: Round 2, Game 2 Recap

Round 2 Game 2, and a Rocky Mountain start for the Minnesota Wild. John King and Ryan Carter are joined in studio by #21, fan favorite rink side reporter Kevin Gorg, for a Cinco de Mayo celebration that ultimately ended with the Colorado Avalanche taking a series lead 2-0. Now the Minnesota Wild have a few days to rest, and like our hosts have said in the past, hopefully "rest is a weapon." Saturdays game in Saint Paul is sure to be an electric atmosphere, and will kick off at 5pm with a block party leading into a watch party on West 7th St. Come down to Saint Paul whether you have tickets or not, and enjoy a live experience with the hosts of Wild on 7th, the Red Bull DJ truck, beverages, and more. The Minnesota Wild look to even up the series on home ice, and Grand Casino Arena is going to be rocking.

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.