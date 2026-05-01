Wild on 7th - Episode 147: Round 1, Game 6 Recap

Wo7_GM6 Recap Thumb
By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

For the first time in 11 years, the Minnesota Wild have entered the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs! Ryan Carter and John King are joined by Kevin Gorg and Joe O'Donnell to put a bow on the series that sent Jamie Benn to the golf course. After a late night celebrating with fellow staffers, the guys break down the series, the turning points, the biggest goals, and how important this is for the franchise and the fan base. They talk superstitions, power-ponytails, and loose change, all while recognizing that the players have different things in mind, and that's a laser focus on winning the Stanley Cup! This team feels different, and although we've maybe said this in the past, these are writing their own story, so follow along as we go on this Stanley Cup Playoff journey together!

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.

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