Wild on 7th - Episode 117: Pierre-Marc Bouchard, Brian Rolston, and the Light at the End of the Tunnel

Carts and King aren't letting the darkness creep in, even though the boys might feel like they're in an endless tunnel right now. For a week that didn't produce much to talk about, the hosts sure had a lot to say. But let's be honest, it was a tough week to be a Minnesota sports fan, but this show is going to change all that! Buckle up for a marathon pod, all leading up to an amazing interview with some legendary Minnesota Wild Alumns in Pierre Marc Bouchard, and Brian Rolston. The guys talk about style on and off the ice, how to dangle across the blue line or on the shootout approach, and how sometimes you just need to take a clap bomb from the hashmarks. Bouchard and Rolston talk about their time under Jacques Lemaire, the fond memories of the Xcel Energy Center, and how team meals were often made at home in those days. The Minnesota Wild celebrate their first 25th anniversary game tonight against the Winnipeg Jets, so listen up for a great pre-game pod, and dust off the old sweaters for a blast from the past.

