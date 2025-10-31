Wild on 7th - Episode 117: Pierre-Marc Bouchard, Brian Rolston, and the Light at the End of the Tunnel

C38F7C06-0B3C-400A-98C2-2B960D9402C7
By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

Carts and King aren't letting the darkness creep in, even though the boys might feel like they're in an endless tunnel right now. For a week that didn't produce much to talk about, the hosts sure had a lot to say. But let's be honest, it was a tough week to be a Minnesota sports fan, but this show is going to change all that! Buckle up for a marathon pod, all leading up to an amazing interview with some legendary Minnesota Wild Alumns in Pierre Marc Bouchard, and Brian Rolston. The guys talk about style on and off the ice, how to dangle across the blue line or on the shootout approach, and how sometimes you just need to take a clap bomb from the hashmarks. Bouchard and Rolston talk about their time under Jacques Lemaire, the fond memories of the Xcel Energy Center, and how team meals were often made at home in those days. The Minnesota Wild celebrate their first 25th anniversary game tonight against the Winnipeg Jets, so listen up for a great pre-game pod, and dust off the old sweaters for a blast from the past.

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.

News Feed

Down on the Farm: Challenge Accepted

Game Recap: Penguins 4, Wild 1

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Penguins

Minnesota Wild Prospect Spotlight: Charlie Stramel

Game Preview: Wild vs. Penguins

Game Recap: Jets 4, Wild 3 (OT)

Niklas Backstrom, Devan Dubnyk and Josh Harding to Attend Minnesota Wild 25th Anniversary Celebration Night on November 4

Game Preview: Wild vs. Jets

Wild on 7th - Episode 116: Carts and King, Trivia, and PJ Fleck's Leap

25 Years of Wild

Game Recap: Sharks 6, Wild 5 (OT)

Game Preview: Wild vs. Sharks

Game Recap: Mammoth 6, Wild 2

Game Preview: Wild vs. Mammoth

Twenty-five Reasons to Book Suite 25

Minnesota Wild and American Red Cross to Raise Money for Disaster Relief

Game Recap: Devils 4, Wild 1

Game Preview: Wild at Devils