Wild on 7th - Episode 116: Carts and King, Trivia, and PJ Fleck's Leap

By Minnesota Wild
The Minnesota Wild are kicking off the season with their first long road trip, and they head into Madison Square Garden tonight with high hopes. Ryan Carter and John King bring you another installment of your favorite hockey podcast. While King is rocking his new shirt from the Lainey Wilson show the other night, Carts gives flowers to Jesper Wallstedt, the guys discuss Daniel Yurov's recent contributions, and King's love of Dallas. Stick around for some fun with another 25th anniversary trivia segment, and even a college football check-in for the guys to discuss coaching, and PJ Fleck's recent jump for joy.

