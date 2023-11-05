Wild edge Rangers in shootout to end skid at 4

Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist to extend his season-opening point streak to 11 games for the Rangers (8-2-1). Erik Gustafsson also had a goal and an assist, and Quick made 36 saves.

“I thought Jonathan was really good, especially in that first period,” New York coach Peter Laviolette said. “There were some breakdowns for us defensively, and like I said, we had too many extended zone shifts where we're out there for a minute to 1:50 where he's having to make saves.”

Jimmy Vesey put the Rangers ahead 1-0 at 3:36 of the first period when Tyler Pitlick's redirection of Ryan Lindgren's shot deflected in off his skate in front.

Panarin extended the lead to 2-0 at 5:52 with a shot from above the right circle through a screen. He has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) during his point streak, which is tied with Darren Turcotte (1990-91) for the second-longest in Rangers history.

Gustafsson made it 3-0 at 6:53, scoring glove side from the left circle on a rush. Blake Wheeler had the primary assist on the play, his first point with New York.

“We scored three goals on three shots,” Rangers captain Jacob Trouba said. “It wasn't like we were playing outstanding hockey for the first half, that’s just kind of what the score was. I don't think it was really sitting on the lead. I think we really had our best game from the get-go.

“Like I said, find way to get a point and move on. Regroup.”

Ryan Hartman cut it to 3-1 at 5:57 of the second period, poking in a loose puck along the goal line.

Joel Eriksson Ek scored 29 seconds later to make it 3-2 when he tapped in a backdoor pass from Faber.

“I just kind of saw him fanning out a little bit,” Faber said. “I’m just glad it got through to him, really.”

Zuccarello tied the game 3-3 at 1:41 of the third period, redirecting Jonas Brodin's one-timer from the left point.