ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild ended the New York Rangers' six-game winning streak by rallying then recovering for a 5-4 shootout win at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday.
Wild edge Rangers in shootout to end skid at 4
Minnesota recovers after rallying with 4 straight goals to take lead; New York's winning streak ends at 6
Mats Zuccarello had a goal and an assist for Minnesota (4-5-2), which ended a four-game losing streak (0-3-1). Filip Gustavsson allowed three goals on four shots before being replaced by Marc-Andre Fleury, who made 13 saves.
“We gave up three goals, and none of those were on [Gustavsson],” Wild defenseman Brock Faber said. “We’ve left [Gustavsson] out to dry a lot this year. Whatever his stats say, it’s on us. A lot of those are on us. So, we started to come back in the first, get some life, and in the second period we looked in the mirror and turned it around, which was needed. That was needed for us. … We need to try to build on that.”
Matt Boldy scored the deciding goal in the third round of the shootout when his shot hit off the crossbar before deflecting into the net off the back of Jonathan Quick.
“The last couple of games we were unlucky with the bounce,” Minnesota forward Marco Rossi said. “So, now it’s on our side. So, it’s good.”
Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist to extend his season-opening point streak to 11 games for the Rangers (8-2-1). Erik Gustafsson also had a goal and an assist, and Quick made 36 saves.
“I thought Jonathan was really good, especially in that first period,” New York coach Peter Laviolette said. “There were some breakdowns for us defensively, and like I said, we had too many extended zone shifts where we're out there for a minute to 1:50 where he's having to make saves.”
Jimmy Vesey put the Rangers ahead 1-0 at 3:36 of the first period when Tyler Pitlick's redirection of Ryan Lindgren's shot deflected in off his skate in front.
Panarin extended the lead to 2-0 at 5:52 with a shot from above the right circle through a screen. He has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) during his point streak, which is tied with Darren Turcotte (1990-91) for the second-longest in Rangers history.
Gustafsson made it 3-0 at 6:53, scoring glove side from the left circle on a rush. Blake Wheeler had the primary assist on the play, his first point with New York.
“We scored three goals on three shots,” Rangers captain Jacob Trouba said. “It wasn't like we were playing outstanding hockey for the first half, that’s just kind of what the score was. I don't think it was really sitting on the lead. I think we really had our best game from the get-go.
“Like I said, find way to get a point and move on. Regroup.”
Ryan Hartman cut it to 3-1 at 5:57 of the second period, poking in a loose puck along the goal line.
Joel Eriksson Ek scored 29 seconds later to make it 3-2 when he tapped in a backdoor pass from Faber.
“I just kind of saw him fanning out a little bit,” Faber said. “I’m just glad it got through to him, really.”
Zuccarello tied the game 3-3 at 1:41 of the third period, redirecting Jonas Brodin's one-timer from the left point.
Rossi then gave Minnesota a 4-3 lead from the low slot at 5:20, but Chris Kreider scored on a redirection in front at 6:40 to tie it 4-4.
“We couldn't be disappointed in how we played tonight and how hard we played, how determined we played and composed and all those great words that we use in the game when you have success,” Wild coach Dean Evason said. “Or not even have success but when you do the right things. We did the right things.”
NOTES: Zuccarello extended his season-opening home point streak to six games (three goals, five assists), the longest in Wild history. ... Minnesota outshot New York 40-18. … Kreider's goal was the 273rd of his career, passing Andy Bathgate for fourth in Rangers history.