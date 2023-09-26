Wallstedt Continues to Improve with Wild

“I think in terms of his evolution, just from having one year of pro in North America under his belt, he’s grown in a lot of different ways. He’s really taken a step in just maturing and learning how to take care of himself, being on his own,” Bachman said.

One of those key elements of maturation has been in conditioning.

“I think the biggest thing is he’s learned what it means to really be a pro and you start to put the work in,” Bachman said. “I was telling him the other day I was super proud of him. We had a big thing about coming in and making sure we’re ready to go, in shape. Because it’s eye-opening when you first come over. He put in the work and it’s lightyears different than where he was at the beginning of last year which is awesome because now we’ll be able to start fine-tuning the game a lot quicker for him, so he’s really grown in that regard.”

Conditioning allows the technical aspects of the game to come more quickly – at least in theory. But there’s also the personality of a player that evolves the more they become comfortable with the process of becoming a professional hockey player. Strides have been taken there, too.

“I think the one thing at least from the beginning of last year when I first got to meet him, he seemed a little quiet and stuff but when he’s comfortable around his teammates it’s how much of a natural leader he is in that room and how outgoing and how much fun he has with all his teammates that was a side that was fun to watch that side grow as the season went along,” Bachman said.