Wallstedt Continues to Improve with Wild

How big is this season for Wallstedt? They’re all big, of course.
“I think the challenge is now to go and really be one of the best goalies down there,” Bachman said. “But again we’re talking about a young kid and it’s a goalie so it goes back to just putting the work in every single day. Whether it’ll be going through a little lull or not he’s going to learn a lot. So now it’s just about playing games, seeing situations and just continuing to grow his overall game. So it’s a big year for him but he’s trending the right way which is good so there’s not a rush in that regard.”
Wallstedt is well aware of the narrative that accompanies him to North America and his first steps towards becoming an NHL netminder. But the message from within the organization and really from himself is simple, keep working, take nothing for granted.
“I just think I hear that from the outside. That’s what the outside speaks about,” Wallstedt said of the expectations and the hype that surrounds him. “Everyone inside of the organization and that I work with know the plan, know the path, know what it takes and know what we have to develop and what we have developed and keep improving on every day to hopefully get there one day.”
“There’s no one saying here, Billy’s (Wild GM Bill Guerin) not saying to me that I’m going to be the future here,” Wallstedt said. “It’s up to myself to take the job and improve every day and just keep working, getting better and there’s no clear path. There’s nothing that’s guarantees to me to succeed in the future but if I put down the work I think I have a great chance of becoming what I want.”