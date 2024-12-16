Game Recap: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2

Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals for the second straight game, and Mats Zuccarello had two assists for Minnesota (20-7-4), which defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Saturday.

“I thought it was two teams that played hard,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “Both teams, I think, are tight checking, competitive on the puck. And yeah, it was two teams going off back-to-backs. There was not a lot of free ice for either team.”

Jesper Wallstedt made 24 saves in his season debut for Minnesota after Filip Gustavsson was a late scratch because of a lower-body injury.

Hynes did not have a further update on Gustavsson postgame but said he doesn’t “think it’s anything major.”

Kaprizov gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 1:30 of the first period. Zuccarello forced a turnover by Zach Whitecloud along the boards and sent a backhand centering feed out to Kaprizov, who scored blocker side from in front.

"Yeah, just try and play our game,” Kaprizov “That's it."

Olofsson scored seven seconds into a power play to tie it 1-1 at 9:31. He used a screen from Mark Stone and shot blocker side from the top of the right circle.