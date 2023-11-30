Projected Lineup at Predators

By Minnesota Wild
@mnwild

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Minnesota Wild (6-10-4) travel to Nashville for a one-off road game against the Preds (10-10-0). The following is a projection based on Head Coach John Hynes's comments at morning skate and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 23 Marco Rossi - 36 Mats Zuccarello

90 Marcus Johansson - 89 Frederick Gaudreau - 12 Matt Boldy

17 Marcus Foligno - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 10 Vinni Lettieri

21 Brandon Duhaime - 26 Connor Dewar - 20 Pat Maroon

DEFENSE

25 Jonas Brodin - 7 Brock Faber

5 Jake Middleton - 46 Jared Spurgeon

33 Alex Goligoski - 24 Zach Bogosian

GOALTENDERS

32 Filip Gustavsson

29 Marc-Andre Fleury

Suspensions and Injury Report

F Ryan Hartman will not play tonight after being suspended two games for tripping Detroit's Alex DeBrincat on 11/26.

To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.

Info for tonight's game against Nashville Predators:

11.30 MIN at NSH Game Notes
- 1.68 MB
Download 11.30 MIN at NSH Game Notes

