NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Minnesota Wild (6-10-4) travel to Nashville for a one-off road game against the Preds (10-10-0). The following is a projection based on Head Coach John Hynes's comments at morning skate and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup at Predators
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 23 Marco Rossi - 36 Mats Zuccarello
90 Marcus Johansson - 89 Frederick Gaudreau - 12 Matt Boldy
17 Marcus Foligno - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 10 Vinni Lettieri
21 Brandon Duhaime - 26 Connor Dewar - 20 Pat Maroon
DEFENSE
25 Jonas Brodin - 7 Brock Faber
5 Jake Middleton - 46 Jared Spurgeon
33 Alex Goligoski - 24 Zach Bogosian
GOALTENDERS
32 Filip Gustavsson
29 Marc-Andre Fleury
Suspensions and Injury Report
F Ryan Hartman will not play tonight after being suspended two games for tripping Detroit's Alex DeBrincat on 11/26.
To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.
Info for tonight's game against Nashville Predators:
- When: Thursday, November 30 at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, Tennessee)
- Watch: Bally Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM