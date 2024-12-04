Game Recap: Wild 3, Canucks 2

Hughes gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead on the power play at 8:37 of the first period with a shot from the point through traffic.

Gaudreau tied it 1-1 at 7:56 of the second period with a wrist shot at the top of the slot off a give-and-go with Marcus Foligno.

“It did feel like a lot of emotion out there,” Gaudreau said. “It was good though. We kept our calm, kept our composure down coming into the third but just focused on the process and doing the right things and believed in our group. Good win.”

DeBrusk put the Canucks back in front 2-1 at 19:18, scoring on a rebound at the doorstep after Gustavsson stopped Pettersson’s backhand from in close.

Middleton tied it 2-2 at 1:43 of the third period with a snap shot from the top of the left circle.

“I really liked the battle,” Pettersson said. “A few minutes in the second period I think the put a lot of pressure on us. Other than that, we liked our effort. I think we did enough to win, but [there were] a few mistakes by our line and me in the D-zone that we gave up the lead.”

NOTES: Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek (undisclosed) left during overtime. No update was provided. … Kaprizov has factored into 10 game-winning goals (four goals, 10 assists) this season, the most in the NHL. … The Canucks announced Tuesday that defenseman Filip Hronek had a lower-body procedure and will be out eight weeks. He will not need surgery on an upper-body injury he sustained in the final minute of a 5-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 27.