ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Kirill Kaprizov scored with 24 seconds left in overtime to give the Minnesota Wild their fourth straight win, 3-2 against the Vancouver Canucks at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday.
Game Recap: Wild 3, Canucks 2
Scores with 24 seconds left, gives Minnesota 4th straight win
After Canucks forward Brock Boeser hit the right post on the rush with 33 seconds left, Marco Rossi fed Kaprizov on a 2-on-1 for a one-timer from the right face-off circle.
Kaprizov extended his point streak to four games (three goals, two assists).
“I just try [to] shoot,” Kaprizov said. “I don’t shoot a little bit here. I try.
“It was a nice game. Both teams could have won. I feel we played pretty good and had a lot of chances, and Vancouver had [a lot], too. But we won.”
Frederick Gaudreau and Jake Middleton also scored for Minnesota (17-4-4), which is 6-1-1 in its past eight. Filip Gustavsson made 30 saves.
“I thought it was a hard-fought game by both teams, kind the style of game that we felt this morning when we talked what it was going to be, and it certainly lived up to that,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “… I really like, I think, our mental and physical toughness in the game. … It was physical, it was hard, we came back twice.”
Elias Pettersson had two assists, and Quinn Hughes and Jake DeBrusk scored for Vancouver (13-7-4), which had won two in a row -- both in overtime -- and finished its six-game road trip 4-1-1. Kevin Lankinen made 26 saves in his first road loss of the season (10-0-1); he had set the NHL record for most road wins to start a season.
“Great game,” Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said. “Guys played really hard tonight. [Heck of a] road trip. We could have easily won the game, so guys should feel good about themselves.”
Hughes gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead on the power play at 8:37 of the first period with a shot from the point through traffic.
Gaudreau tied it 1-1 at 7:56 of the second period with a wrist shot at the top of the slot off a give-and-go with Marcus Foligno.
“It did feel like a lot of emotion out there,” Gaudreau said. “It was good though. We kept our calm, kept our composure down coming into the third but just focused on the process and doing the right things and believed in our group. Good win.”
DeBrusk put the Canucks back in front 2-1 at 19:18, scoring on a rebound at the doorstep after Gustavsson stopped Pettersson’s backhand from in close.
Middleton tied it 2-2 at 1:43 of the third period with a snap shot from the top of the left circle.
“I really liked the battle,” Pettersson said. “A few minutes in the second period I think the put a lot of pressure on us. Other than that, we liked our effort. I think we did enough to win, but [there were] a few mistakes by our line and me in the D-zone that we gave up the lead.”
NOTES: Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek (undisclosed) left during overtime. No update was provided. … Kaprizov has factored into 10 game-winning goals (four goals, 10 assists) this season, the most in the NHL. … The Canucks announced Tuesday that defenseman Filip Hronek had a lower-body procedure and will be out eight weeks. He will not need surgery on an upper-body injury he sustained in the final minute of a 5-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 27.