News Feed

Projected Lineup at Sabres 111023

Projected Lineup at Sabres
Wild Announces Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Night 111023

Minnesota Wild to Celebrate Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Night on November 12 vs. Dallas Stars
Wild Announces Chipotle BOGO 111023

Chipotle Introduces “Suit Up and Score” BOGO (BUY-ONE-GET-ONE) for Minnesota Wild Fans 
Minnesota Wild New York Rangers game recap November 9

Game Recap: Rangers 4, Wild 1
Projected Lineup at Rangers 110923

Projected Lineup at Rangers
bogosian to wear twenty four 110923

Bogosian to Wear No. 24 with Wild
Prospect Report 110823

Prospect Report: Nov. 8, 2023
Wild Acquires Zach Bogosian 110823

Minnesota Wild Acquires Defenseman Zach Bogosian from the Tampa Bay Lightning in Exchange for 2025 Seventh-Round Pick
Wild Acquires Raska and Fifth Round Pick 110823

Minnesota Wild Acquires Adam Raska and a Fifth-Round Pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the San Jose Sharks in Exchange for Calen Addison
Wild score 2 quick goals in 3rd, top Islanders

Game Recap: Wild 4, Islanders 2
Wild Announces Holiday Mite Jamboree 110723

Minnesota Wild and Minnesota Hockey Announce Mite Holiday Jamboree at Xcel Energy Center
Middleton Participates in Movember 110723

Jake Middleton Participates in Movember Campaign
Projected Lineup at Islanders 110723

Projected Lineup at Islanders
Wild Recalls Petan from Iowa 110623

Minnesota Wild Recalls Center Nic Petan from Iowa
Wild Outdoor Practice 110523

Wild Sees Large Turnout at Outdoor Practice
Wild edge Rangers in shootout to end skid at 4

Game Recap: Wild 5, Rangers 4
Projected Lineup vs Rangers 110423

Projected Lineup vs. Rangers
Bratt has goal, 3 assists, Devils defeat Wild for 3rd straight win

Game Recap: Devils 5, Wild 3

Jared Spurgeon Activated from LTIR

GettyImages-1250838321
By Brandon Laxson
@Laxson_HKY Wild.com

The Minnesota Wild has announced that Captain D Jared Spurgeon has been activated from Long-Term Injured Reserve today. Spurgeon, 33, was injured in the preseason and will make his 2023-24 season debut tonight against the Sabres in Buffalo.

The Wild has also reassigned D Daemon Hunt to Iowa of the American Hockey League. Hunt, 21, made his NHL debut with the Wild on Oct. 27 against the Capitals in Washington. He has played in five games this season and averages 8:36 TOI.