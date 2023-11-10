Jared Spurgeon Activated from LTIR

The Minnesota Wild has announced that Captain D Jared Spurgeon has been activated from Long-Term Injured Reserve today. Spurgeon, 33, was injured in the preseason and will make his 2023-24 season debut tonight against the Sabres in Buffalo.
The Wild has also reassigned D Daemon Hunt to Iowa of the American Hockey League. Hunt, 21, made his NHL debut with the Wild on Oct. 27 against the Capitals in Washington. He has played in five games this season and averages 8:36 TOI.