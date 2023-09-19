First Golf, Then Hockey

The second annual event now marks that line in the sand separating the quiet of the off-season and the rising anticipation of hockey’s return.

“I’m seeing all the guys again and all the guys are back so you really feel like it’s almost like today is the kickoff for the season,” Eriksson Ek said. “We’re for sure looking forward to getting going here.”

The talented two-way center missed all but a few seconds of the Wild’s first-round playoff series against Dallas after breaking a bone in his fibula blocking a shot late in the regular season.

He is ready to roll, though.

“I’m all good. All healed up so it’s good now,” he said.

He’s not alone.

With camp set to start there may be one or two players who aren’t ready to step on the ice Thursday but Evason said it’s also possible he’ll have every player on the ice from the get-go.

Regardless, there’s nothing to suggest, health-wise, they won’t have a full complement of players come Oct. 12 when they open the regular season by welcoming Stanley Cup finalists Florida to Xcel Energy Center.

Frederick Gaudreau had surgery to correct an abdominal issue at the end of the season and, having spent a restful summer mostly outdoors near his summer home in Quebec, is ready to take the lessons learned in a hard-fought first-round loss against Dallas in six games last April into another run at a Stanley Cup.

“I believe, you know, the unsuccess in playoffs is something but there’s still a lot of learning from that and then from learning there is a lot of growing,” said Gaudreau, one of the Wild’s most eloquent players.

“I believe we are a better team each year and we learn from that,” he added. “We just keep building with essentially the same core that’s been there for a long time. You don’t win a Stanley Cup just by saying, 'Oh, I want to win a Stanley Cup.' There’s a ton of things you need to do before.”