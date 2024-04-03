Prospect Report: April 3, 2024

Iowa extended its point streak to five games after beating the Texas Stars, 4-3, on Friday, March 29. Turner Elson scored twice while Steven Fogarty and Caedan Bankier also found the back of the net. Jesper Wallstedt stopped 30-of-33 shots in the win.

The two teams met again the next night with Texas outlasting Iowa, 2-1. Sammy Walker scored the lone goal for Iowa and Wallstedt stopped 36-of-38 shots faced.

Through 64 games, Walker leads all Iowa skaters with 39 points (14-25=39), Fogarty has 31 points (15-16=31) and Daemon Hunt owns 25 points (3-22=25). Wallstedt is 21-18-2 with a 2.65 GAA, a .912 SV% and two shutouts in 42 games. Zane McIntyre is 3-13-3 with a 3.53 GAA and a .879 SV% in 21 games.

Iowa will play host to the Hershey Bears on Friday, April 5 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 6 at 6:00 p.m., before hosting the Rockford IceHogs on Tuesday, April 9 at 7:00 p.m.