Prospect Report: March 27, 2024

Iowa extended its point-streak to four games after going 2-0-1 in its most recent three-game stretch.

Iowa opened the week on Friday, March 22 with a 2-1 shootout win over the Chicago Wolves. Simon Johansson scored the lone regulation goal for Iowa, while Sammy Walker scored the lone shootout goal. Jesper Wallstedt stopped 23-of-24 shots faced in regulation and overtime, and didn’t allow a goal in the shootout.

The two teams met again the next night with Iowa beating Chicago, 4-1. Michael Milne scored twice while Caedan Bankier and Luke Toporowski also found the back of the net. Wallstedt stopped 32-of-33 shots on the second night of a back-to-back.

Iowa closed out the week on Tuesday, March 26, with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Milwaukee Admirals. Walker opened the scoring for Iowa, with Daemon Hunt and Turner Elson each scoring as well. Wallstedt stopped 29-of-33 shots faced in regulation and overtime.

Through 62 games, Walker leads all Iowa skaters with 37 points (13-24=37). Adam Beckman (16-13=29) and Steven Fogarty each have 29 points (14-15=29).

Wallstedt is 20-17-2 with a 2.66 GAA, a .911 SV% and two shutouts in 40 games. Zane McIntyre is 3-13-3 with a 3.53 GAA and a .879 SV% in 21 games.

Iowa will travel to Texas to play two games against the Stars beginning on Friday, March 29 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 30 at 7:00 p.m.