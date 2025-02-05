Prospect Report: February 5, 2025

By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

Iowa faced off against the Charlotte Checkers on Tuesday, January 28, falling, 4-2. Caedan Bankier and Ryan Sandelin were the goal scorers for the Wild, and Jesper Wallstedt stopped 30-of-33 shots faced. Iowa opened a two-game set with the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday, January 31, and fell in the first game, 4-1. Carson Lambos was the lone goal scorer, while Samuel Hlavaj stopped 18-of-21 shots faced. The two teams met again the following night in the final game before the AHL All-Star Classic, with the Wild losing, 7-2. Travis Boyd and Luke Toporowski were the goal scorers. Wallstedt stopped 13-of-18 shots faced and Hlavaj stopped 2-of-4 shots faced in relief. Brendan Gaunce scored three goals in the AHL All-Star Classic to help the Central Division win the challenge for the first time since 2017. Through 43 games, Boyd leads all Iowa skaters with 27 points (7-20=27), Gaunce owns 24 points (13-11=24) and David Spacek has 20 points (4-16=20). Wallstedt owns a 5-9-2 record with a 3.88 GAA, a .871 SV% and one shutout in 16 games and Hlavaj is 6-10-0 record with a 3.02 GAA, a .871 SV% and one shutout in 19 games. The Wild returns to action for two games this weekend against the Manitoba Moose beginning on Saturday, February 8 at 2:00 p.m. and Sunday, February 9 at 1:00 p.m.

