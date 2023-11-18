News Feed

Prospect Report 111523

Prospect Report: Nov. 15, 2023
Wild Swedes attend premiere of Salming docuseries 111523

Wild Swedes attend premiere of Salming docuseries
Down on the Farm November 111423

Down on the Farm: Iowa Coaches Create Melting Pot of Experience
Minnesota Wild Prepped for Sweden 111323

Minnesota Wild Prepped for Sweden
Minnesota Wild Recalls Daemon Hunt 111323

Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Daemon Hunt from Iowa
Injury Report Frederick Gaudreau 111323

Injury Report: Frederick Gaudreau
Dallas Stars Minnesota Wild game recap November 12

Game Recap: Stars 8, Wild 3
Projected Lineup vs Stars 111223

Projected Lineup vs Stars
Minnesota Wild Buffalo Sabres game recap November 10

Game Recap: Sabres 3, Wild 2
Projected Lineup at Sabres 111023

Projected Lineup at Sabres
Spurgeon Activated from LTIR 111023

Jared Spurgeon Activated from LTIR
Wild Announces Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Night 111023

Minnesota Wild to Celebrate Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Night on November 12 vs. Dallas Stars
Wild Announces Chipotle BOGO 111023

Chipotle Introduces “Suit Up and Score” BOGO (BUY-ONE-GET-ONE) for Minnesota Wild Fans 
Minnesota Wild New York Rangers game recap November 9

Game Recap: Rangers 4, Wild 1
Projected Lineup at Rangers 110923

Projected Lineup at Rangers
bogosian to wear twenty four 110923

Bogosian to Wear No. 24 with Wild
Prospect Report 110823

Prospect Report: Nov. 8, 2023
Wild Acquires Zach Bogosian 110823

Minnesota Wild Acquires Defenseman Zach Bogosian from the Tampa Bay Lightning in Exchange for 2025 Seventh-Round Pick

Projected Lineup at Senators

ProjectedLineup_GlobalSeriesOTT_1920x1080 (1)
By Minnesota Wild
@mnwild Wild.com

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN -- The Minnesota Wild (5-8-2) takes on the Ottawa Senators (7-7-0). The Wild are playing its first game in Sweden in the first of two matches for the 2023 Global Series. The following is a projection and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 23 Marco Rossi - 12 Matt Boldy

90 Marcus Johansson - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello

17 Marcus Foligno - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 20 Pat Maroon

21 Brandon Duhaime - 26 Connor Dewar - 10 Vinni Lettieri

DEFENSE

5 Jake Middleton - 46 Jared Spurgeon

25 Jonas Brodin - 7 Brock Faber

4 Jon Merrill - 24 Zach Bogosian

GOALTENDERS

29 Marc-Andre Fleury

32 Filip Gustavsson

Injury Report

F Frederick Gaudreau (upper-body) will not play tonight after being injured on 10/25. D Alex Goligoski has been placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve. To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.

Info for tonight's game against Ottowa Senators:

11.18 MIN at OTT Game Notes
- 1.78 MB
Download 11.18 MIN at OTT Game Notes

Related Content

Evason Pregame at BUF 11/10
7:27

Evason Pregame at BUF 11/10