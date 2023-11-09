News Feed

bogosian to wear twenty four 110923

Bogosian to Wear No. 24 with Wild
Prospect Report 110823

Prospect Report: Nov. 8, 2023
Wild Acquires Zach Bogosian 110823

Minnesota Wild Acquires Defenseman Zach Bogosian from the Tampa Bay Lightning in Exchange for 2025 Seventh-Round Pick
Wild Acquires Raska and Fifth Round Pick 110823

Minnesota Wild Acquires Adam Raska and a Fifth-Round Pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the San Jose Sharks in Exchange for Calen Addison
Wild score 2 quick goals in 3rd, top Islanders

Game Recap: Wild 4, Islanders 2
Wild Announces Holiday Mite Jamboree 110723

Minnesota Wild and Minnesota Hockey Announce Mite Holiday Jamboree at Xcel Energy Center
Middleton Participates in Movember 110723

Jake Middleton Participates in Movember Campaign
Projected Lineup at Islanders 110723

Projected Lineup at Islanders
Wild Recalls Petan from Iowa 110623

Minnesota Wild Recalls Center Nic Petan from Iowa
Wild Outdoor Practice 110523

Wild Sees Large Turnout at Outdoor Practice
Wild edge Rangers in shootout to end skid at 4

Game Recap: Wild 5, Rangers 4
Projected Lineup vs Rangers 110423

Projected Lineup vs. Rangers
Bratt has goal, 3 assists, Devils defeat Wild for 3rd straight win

Game Recap: Devils 5, Wild 3
Projected Lineup vs Devils 110223

Projected Lineup vs. Devils
Prospect Report 110123

Prospect Report: November 1, 2023
Wild Recalls Daemon Hunt 110123

Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Daemon Hunt From Iowa
Hartman Named NHL Third Star of Week 103023

Forward Ryan Hartman Named NHL Third Star of the Week
Game Recap Wild at Devils 102923

Game Recap: Devils 4, Wild 3

Projected Lineup at Rangers

ProjectedLineup_1920x1080_atNYR
By Minnesota Wild
@mnwild Wild.com

NEW YORK -- The Minnesota Wild (5-5-2) faces the New York Rangers (9-2-1) for the second time in six days, this time at Madison Square Garden. The Wild previously defeated the Rangers in a shootout at home on Saturday. Zach Bogosian, acquired yesterday from the Tampa Bay Lightning, will make his Wild debut tonight. The following is a projection based on morning skate and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 23 Marco Rossi - 12 Matt Boldy

90 Marcus Johansson - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello

17 Marcus Foligno - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 20 Pat Maroon

21 Brandon Duhaime - 26 Connor Dewar - 10 Vinni Lettieri

DEFENSE

25 Jonas Brodin - 7 Brock Faber

5 Jake Middleton - 6 Dakota Mermis

48 Daemon Hunt - 24 Zach Bogosian

GOALTENDERS

29 Marc-Andre Fleury

32 Filip Gustavsson

Injury Report

Captain D Jared Spurgeon made the trip with the team, but Head Coach Dean Evason indicated he is likely to play on Sunday against the Dallas Stars. F Frederick Gaudreau (upper-body) will not play tonight after being injured on 10/25. D Alex Goligoski has been placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve. To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.

Info for tonight's game against New York Rangers:

11.9 MIN vs. NYR Game Notes
- 1.73 MB
Download 11.9 MIN vs. NYR Game Notes

Related Content

Evason Pregame at NYR 11/9
4:34

Evason Pregame at NYR 11/9
Bogosian Pregame at NYR 11/9
3:28

Bogosian Pregame at NYR 11/9
Wild Acquires Zach Bogosian 110823

Minnesota Wild Acquires Defenseman Zach Bogosian from the Tampa Bay Lightning in Exchange for 2025 Seventh-Round Pick