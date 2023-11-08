Minnesota Wild Acquires Defenseman Zach Bogosian from the Tampa Bay Lightning in Exchange for 2025 Seventh-Round Pick

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operation and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired defenseman Zach Bogosian from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.
Bogosian, 33 (7/15/1990), has skated in four games for Tampa Bay during the 2023-24 NHL season. The 6-foot-3, 231-pound native of Massena, N.Y., has recorded 213 points (57-156=213), 715 penalty minutes (PIM), 1,067 blocked shots and 1,430 hits in 787 career games over 16 NHL seasons with the Atlanta Thrashers (2008-11), Winnipeg Jets (2011-15), Buffalo Sabers (2014-20), Toronto Maple Leafs (2020-21) and Tampa Bay (2019-20, 2021-24). In 54 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, Bogosian has tallied nine points (0-9=9), 23 PIM, 48 blocked shots and 118 hits, and won a Stanley Cup with the Lightning in 2020. He was originally selected by Atlanta with the third overall pick in the 2008 NHL Draft.
The Wild travels to play the New York Rangers on Thursday at 6 p.m. CT on Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM.
